Audrina Patridge Recalls Feeling “Shameful” After Being "Pressured" Into Posing for Topless Photos

Audrina Patridge is refusing to be defined by her past.

While looking back on her life, The Hills alum shared that she wished that she hadn't succumbed to peer pressure as a young adult growing up amongst actors and models in Southern California, especially when it came to taking topless photos.

"I was kind of guided and peer pressured in certain situations that I wish I could say, ‘No.' And be strong with my ‘No,'" Audrina explained on the June 29 episode of The Viall Files. "And not fall into peer pressure with, y'know, topless photos."

The reality star appears to be referring to nude photos that first surfaced back in 2008. At the time, Audrina issued a statement to TMZ about the photoset.

"I took these photos years ago, when I was just out of high school and beginning to model," she said, per MTV News. "I was young and very trusting of others, and I didn't know to protect myself. It is a lesson learned, for myself, and hopefully for the young girls who look up to me."