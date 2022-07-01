Did Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Cheat on Husband Chris? See the Shocking Confession

Watch : Jersey Shore Cast Reveals If Kids Will Ever Join the Show

Angelina Pivarnick has found herself in a situation.

It's no secret that the MTV reality star isn't in the strongest relationship with Chris Larangeira. After all, she admitted in a previous episode that they only had sex once during their two-year marriage. But on the June 30 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina's romance proved to be in even more trouble than fans first thought.

After returning home from filming All Star Shore in Spain, Angelina told Deena Cortese she got close to cast member Luis "Porto" Caballero while filming.

While she admitted to snuggling in the same bed as Luis, Angelina denied ever having sex with him. But when Deena called the eligible bachelor to ask the same question, his answer was very different. "I have a bad connection now," Luis joked. "It's not called sex. It's making love." Say what?!

After Angelina blurted out, "F--k my life," Deena was convinced her co-star hooked up while on vacation.

"I freaking knew it," Deena said in her confessional. "She had sex with Luis and she lied to me about it."