How The Vampire Diaries Sparked Relationship Drama for Young Nina Dobrev

Relationship drama—what a pain in the neck!

We're sure that's how a young Nina Dobrev felt when she landed her breakout role of Elena Gilbert on The CW's The Vampire Diaries.

Why? Well, as the actress revealed on Jessica Szohr's podcast, titled XOXO, being cast on the show ultimately led to a break up.

While discussing the supernatural teen drama's audition process, Dobrev revealed that she was dating an actor who was being considered for the role of Damon Salvatore, one of Elena's onscreen love interests. "They were gonna choose him, but they ended up not choosing him," she recalled, without revealing the actor's name. "But I got cast. And then it got awkward."

The relationship didn't last for much longer, as Dobrev shared, "We broke up."

As fans of the show well know, the part of Damon ultimately went to Ian Somerhalder, who Dobrev dated between 2010 and 2013. The pair have remained friends despite their split.