See How Shawn Johnson, Tom Brady and More Are Spending 4th of July

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 4th of July in the Hamptons

Light the grill, hop in the pool and get ready to pop some fireworks!

It's the 4th of July and some of your favorite stars—including Shawn Johnson, Michelle Obama, Christina Haack and Tom Brady—are celebrating in a big way.

Christina soaked up some sun poolside with her family this weekend. In a July 3 Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star noted that she was "just enjoying the view"—and that view included her husband Josh Hall's red, white and blue one-piece.



Meanwhile, Shawn enjoyed the lake life with husband Andrew East, daughter Drew Hazel East, 2, and son Jett James East, 11 months. In a snap shared to Instagram July 3, the group posed together at Lake Lemon in Indiana.

Though the 4th of July will serve as a day off for some stars, for others, it has a more special meaning. Take for instance Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who will be celebrating a milestone 40 years of marriage together.

In May 2017, the couple renewed their vows on Mother's Day after a brief separation. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day," the rocker told Hello! Magazine that same year. "This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."