Zachary Levi Reflects on Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Zachary Levi opened up about his past mental health struggles, which he details in his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

By Corinne Heller Jun 29, 2022 9:46 PMTags
HealthZachary Levi
Watch: Zachary Levi Is Excited to Attend His First SAG Awards

Zachary Levi is reflecting on his road to healing following years of struggling with his mental health.

The Shazam! actor recalled to People how he "did not see reality correctly," adding, "All I saw was doom and gloom, and I couldn't find myself or find my way out of it."

The 41-year-old continued, "Anybody looking from the outside might think, 'This guy's stoked. He's been a lead on a TV show, he's done Broadway and this and that—he's checked off a lot of boxes.'"

But according to the actor, his status in Hollywood didn't exempt him from struggles. Nowadays, Levi hopes his story can help others grappling with their mental health. "If I do nothing else in this world," he told People, "I want people to understand that they are loved, that they are worthy of love and that they are worthy of investing in themselves."

In his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, the Chuck alum writes about his lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety, recalling that after moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2017, he felt "hopeless and alone" and suffered a "mental collapse."

photos
Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day 2021

"I was having very active thoughts of ending my life," he recently said on Elizabeth VargasHeart of the Matter podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, "It wasn't the first time I had had them. I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

2

Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "the Best" Ever After Weight Gain

3

Former NBA Player Andrew Bogut Slammed for Apparent Kendall Jenner Dig

Levi later underwent "three weeks of intensive therapy," according to his memoir. His experience, he wrote in his book, made him realize how "important and necessary" therapy is.

Speaking to People, the actor said, "I found the other side, and it's vibrant and amazing. It doesn't mean that I don't have a lot more healing to do in my life."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

2

Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "the Best" Ever After Weight Gain

3

Former NBA Player Andrew Bogut Slammed for Apparent Kendall Jenner Dig

4

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

5

Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s Child Leon Comes Out as Transgender