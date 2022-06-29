Zachary Levi Reflects on Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Zachary Levi is reflecting on his road to healing following years of struggling with his mental health.
The Shazam! actor recalled to People how he "did not see reality correctly," adding, "All I saw was doom and gloom, and I couldn't find myself or find my way out of it."
The 41-year-old continued, "Anybody looking from the outside might think, 'This guy's stoked. He's been a lead on a TV show, he's done Broadway and this and that—he's checked off a lot of boxes.'"
But according to the actor, his status in Hollywood didn't exempt him from struggles. Nowadays, Levi hopes his story can help others grappling with their mental health. "If I do nothing else in this world," he told People, "I want people to understand that they are loved, that they are worthy of love and that they are worthy of investing in themselves."
In his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, the Chuck alum writes about his lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety, recalling that after moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2017, he felt "hopeless and alone" and suffered a "mental collapse."
"I was having very active thoughts of ending my life," he recently said on Elizabeth Vargas' Heart of the Matter podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, "It wasn't the first time I had had them. I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me."
Levi later underwent "three weeks of intensive therapy," according to his memoir. His experience, he wrote in his book, made him realize how "important and necessary" therapy is.
Speaking to People, the actor said, "I found the other side, and it's vibrant and amazing. It doesn't mean that I don't have a lot more healing to do in my life."