Why Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Better Call Saul Appearances Might Surprise You

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are bringing their chemistry to Better Call Saul.

The actors, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, on five seasons of Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, will appear in the second half of the Saul Goodman spinoff's sixth and final season. While we don't know exactly what Walt and Jesse will be up to, Saul co-creator Peter Gould gave us a tease.

"You're going to see Walt and Jesse this season," Gould told Entertainment Weekly, "but I think the way you see them and when you see them won't necessarily be what you'd expect."

Since Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, fans have wondered if their favorite Albuquerque meth makers might appear on the show, which has led to wide speculation about how Walt and Jesse would fit into the story. A pre-Breaking Bad reveal? A flash forward? An unseen Breaking Bad moment at the A1A car wash?!

"I've heard a lot of few theories about what's going to happen," Gould said, "and I'm happy to report I haven't heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact."

Oh okay, so no car wash.