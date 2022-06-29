Kid Cudi Sends Love to Travis Barker Amid Hospitalization

Kid Cudi is showing his support for Travis Barker.
On June 29, the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer, 38, shared his well wishes his for friend and collaborator following the Blink-182 drummer's recent hospitalization.
As he tweeted, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u."
Travis, with Kourtney Kardashian by his side, was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28. According to TMZ, citing multiple sources close to the family, the musician is being treated for pancreatitis.
In the aftermath of her dad's health scare, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, 16, asked her followers to "please send your prayers" to her dad on her Instagram Story. She then shared a follow-up image of her holding onto his hand.
Travis also appeared to reference his own health concerns in a June 28 tweet, writing, "God save me."
E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment and has not heard back.
Travis' illness comes just one month after he married wife Kourtney in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.
Together, the couple share six children: Kourtney is mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while Travis is dad to Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
Prior to their dreamy destination wedding, the couple were previously married in a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse on May 15. In April, Travis and Kourtney also tied the knot again in a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev., after the 2022 Grammys.