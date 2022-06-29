Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

More details are emerging about Travis Barker's recent health scare.

According to TMZ, citing multiple sources connected to the family, the Blink-182 rocker was hospitalized for pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain—which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

On June 28, Travis was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.

While the family has not yet spoken out about his condition, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, took to Instagram asking fans, "Please send your prayers." Soon after, she also shared a photo of herself holding her dad's hand from the side of his hospital bed. She captioned the since-deleted post, "Please say a prayer," adding two broken heart emojis and a pink heart emoji over Travis' hospital band for privacy.