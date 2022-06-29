Peacock Announces Premiere Dates for Pitch Perfect Series, One of Us Is Lying S2 and More

There's no need to make any plans the rest of the year, because Peacock just announced the 2022 premiere date schedule for all of their original series.

Several dramas, comedies and kids titles are hitting the NBCUniversal streaming service in the coming months, including season two of the thrilling YA adaptation series One of Us Is Lying and a Pitch Perfect spinoff dubbed Bumper in Berlin.

True crime fans will be particularly pleased with Peacock's lineup, as it includes a wide variety of bone-chilling series. Take A Friend of the Family, for example. Based on the riveting true story of Jan Broberg's multiple abductions—which you might've learned about in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight—the drama debuts on October 6 and stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey

If you're looking for something lighter, check out Everything I Know About Love, coming to Peacock on August 25. An unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations, the Bel Powley-led project is inspired by the Dolly Alderton memoir of the same name. 

2022 Bravo TV Premiere Dates

Other original shows to come include Last Light—which will mark Matthew Fox's return to television—and The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which reunites the star-studded original cast from the hit films. Just in time for the holidays, you can expect to see Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard and more returning actors.

Read on to find out when even more shows are premiering this year. Happy watching!

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

Tina Rowden/Netflix
Stranger Things (Netflix) - July 1

Before you start feeling Upside Down, remember that volume two for Stranger Things season four debuts July 1.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother will welcome new house guests on July 6.

Courtesy of Paramount
The Challenge: USA (CBS) - July 6

T.J. Lavin hosts The Challenge: USA, in which 28 alum from SurvivorLove IslandBig Brother and The Amazing Race compete for the grand prize.

The CW
Mysteries Decoded (The CW) - July 6

Mysteries Decoded will return to The CW on July 6.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Maggie (Hulu) - July 6

Maggie—starring Rebecca Rittenhouse—will drop July 6 on Hulu.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition
Generation Gap (ABC) - July 7

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show which premieres July 7. 

Freeform/Christopher Willard
Good Trouble (Freeform) - July 7

Some good news about Good Trouble!

The Freeform series returns for the second part of season four on July 7.

ABC
Press Your Luck (ABC) - July 7

We're in luck!

Press Your Luck premieres July 7 on ABC.

Apple TV+
Black Bird (Apple TV+) - July 8

Ray Liotta's last performance is documented in Apple TV+'s Black Bird, premiering July 8.

discovery+
Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+) - July 8

Tik Tok on the clock: Conjuring Kesha is almost here!

The unscripted series premieres July 8 on Discovery+.

ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) - July 10

Michael Strahan is back as host of The $100,000 Pyramid on July 10. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - July 10

Celebrity Family Feud, with host Steve Harvey, returns July 10 on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - July 11

Get ready for double the love! 

The Bachelorette returns for season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading ladies.

FX
What We Do in the Shadows (FX) - July 12

Sink your teeth into this news: What We Do in the Shadows returns in July!

Getty Images
Everything’s Trash (Freeform) - July 13

Everything's Trash except this news. 

The Freeform series makes its debut July 13.

HBO Max
FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 14

Grab some sunblock, because things are about to heat up again on FBoy Island. Season two returns July 14.

Netflix
Resident Evil (Netflix) - July 14

The TV adaptation of Resident Evil arrives July 14.

Peacock
Love Island U.S. (Peacock) - July 19

Peacock's new U.S. version of Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 19, with episodes dropping 6 days a week then on.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - July 20

The Yara Shahidi-led series returns for season five on July 20.

FX
American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu) - July 21

Here's something to scream about! The next installment of American Horror Stories drops on Hulu in July.

Apple TV+
Trying (Apple TV+) - July 22

Season three will follow Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to parent two children.

Barbara Nitke / HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max) - July 28

Meet the new girls being terrorized by A in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

Peacock
The Resort (Peacock) - July 28

Starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, The Resort is open for business on July 28.

Shane Brown/FX
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - August 3

Season two of Reservation Dogs arrives August 3 on FX on Hulu.

Netflix
The Sandman (Netflix) - August 5

The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, premieres August 5.

The CW
Killer Camp (The CW) - August 5

Season three of the horror series premieres August 5 on The CW.

Netflix
Locke & Key (Netflix) - August 10

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10.

Prime Video
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) - August 12

The TV adaptation of A League of Their Own slides into home base, a.k.a. Prime Video, Aug. 12.

