Kim Kardashian Responds to SKKN Trademark Lawsuit After Skincare Brand Launch

Watch : Kanye West SHADES Kim Kardashian at BET Awards 2022?

Kim Kardashian's launch of her new skincare brand SKKN BY KIM is proving to be less smooth than desired.

New York businesswoman and esthetician Cydnie Lunsford has sued the reality star for trademark infringement over the "SKKN" name. Kardashian's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, denied any wrongdoing by his client and has vowed to fight the case in court.

"We think the case is less about the law of trademarks and more about trying to leverage a settlement by threatening to harm Ms. Kardashian's name and reputation," he said in a statement to E! News. "That's not going to work and we look forward to presenting our case in court."

In her lawsuit, filed June 28, Lunsford states that her company, Beauty Concepts, has "conducted business continuously under the SKKN+ brand in Washington, DC and/or New York, New York, since at least August 2018." She notes that the group has "used the SKKN+ Marks" in connection with offering high end salon services as well as products sold in a physical retail store and online. The domain www.skknplus.com and the company's Instagram page were also started in 2018, with the first post containing its SKKN+ logo and advertising skincare services.