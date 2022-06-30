Sarah Hyland Is Love Island USA's New Host: Watch the Wild First Trailer

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Say They Might Elope at 2021 PCAs

Summer is about to get even hotter.

That's because Sarah Hyland is set to host Peacock's new Love Island USA, E! News can exclusively announce. Based on the hugely popular U.K. reality dating show of the same name, the NBCU streamer's new iteration promises "naughtier games and sexier challenges" when it premieres July 19.

Or as E!'s exclusive preview teases, "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a wild ride."

One the Modern Family star says she's "so, so excited" to join.

"Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this...They always have the hottest people on their show."

Not that she's just here to witness the drama and hookups.

"I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another," she shared. "As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television. But I definitely know that we're going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we've never seen. We're pushing the boundaries this time around."