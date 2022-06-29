Hilarie Burton Recalls How Her Abortion Allowed For Her Future Pregnancies

Watch : Taylor Swift & More Celebrities React After Roe v. Wade Decision

Hilarie Burton is sharing her abortion story in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"This is my child," she captioned a photo of her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's daughter George, 4. "My beloved. My daughter." (The longtime couple are also parents to 12-year-old son Augustus, a.k.a. Gus.)

Burton then looked back at her journey to become a mom. "It is no secret I struggled with infertility," the One Tree Hill alum wrote. "Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic."

"But female bodies are all different and unpredictable," she continued. "Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it health enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn't matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That's what it was."

It was a painful day, as she put it—but it could have been worse. How so? "If abortion had been illegal and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn't caused my own miscarriage," she wrote. "Cause that's what's coming. It's already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade."