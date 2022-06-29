Landon Barker Performs With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Dad Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

The show must go on for Landon Barker.

Hours after his father Travis Barker was hospitalized for an unknown medical emergency June 28, the 18-year-old joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a performance of their collaboration "Die in California."

Landon shared several videos of the performance on his Instagram Stories. One audience member wrote, "oh my god @landonasherbarker" as they panned to the sold-out crowd, while another person who was filming the show wrote, "@machinegunkelly just brought out @landonasherbarker!!!"

The teen rapper did not make any mention of Travis' hospitalization, unlike his younger sister, Alabama Barker, who took to her Instagram Story asking fans, "Please send your prayers." She did not share any additional details about her father's health.

The 16-year-old's request came moments after news surfaced that the Blink-182 drummer was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.