Tearful Paris Hilton Shares Insight Into Her Bond With “Sister” Britney Spears

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's STAR-STUDDED Wedding Guests!

Nothing in this world compares to the bond between Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.



In fact, the Paris in Love star, along with her mom Kathy Hilton, was front and center when her close friend Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari in early June. And as for how Paris would describe such an unforgettable evening?



"It was a magical fairytale," she told E! News at the Hilton Estates Group event in Los Angeles on June 28. "I'm so happy for her. She's like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever."



And for Paris, it's hard to pick out just one highlight since the entire night felt like a dream come true. As she put it, "Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying. It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing."