Tearful Paris Hilton Shares Insight Into Her Bond With “Sister” Britney Spears

Nothing in this world compares to the bond between Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.
In fact, the Paris in Love star, along with her mom Kathy Hilton, was front and center when her close friend Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari in early June. And as for how Paris would describe such an unforgettable evening?
"It was a magical fairytale," she told E! News at the Hilton Estates Group event in Los Angeles on June 28. "I'm so happy for her. She's like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever."
And for Paris, it's hard to pick out just one highlight since the entire night felt like a dream come true. As she put it, "Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying. It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing."
ICYMI, the magical evening, as Paris shared, included: "The Cinderella carriage, the horses, it was just like a fairy tale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess."
Cue the happy tears in real time.
"She's one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel," the 41-year-old shared about Britney. In reference to the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Paris added, "She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me."
Although Britney's big day was quite emotional for those in attendance, that's not to say there wasn't tons of fun to be had—which as fans saw on social media, came easily during the singer's reception. And yes, if you're wondering about Paris singing her 2006 hit, "Stars Are Blind," during the festivities, that did happen. However, as Paris—who wed Carter Reum in 2021—revealed, the Simple Life star had a few other stars join in, too.
"We sang ‘Stars are Blind,' me and Selena [Gomez], to Britney, and then my mom took the mic and she started singing like the rest of it and it was so good," Paris recalled. "That was iconic."
As for Paris, hanging out with fellow guests including Madonna, who has "been her idol since I was a little girl," was the cherry on top of the
wedding cake. She noted, "It was so cool."
Now that's hot.