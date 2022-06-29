These Top Gun-Inspired Styles Take Our Breath Away

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Maybe it's just our ego writing checks our body can't cash, but we think we've done a pretty good job of rounding up the best styles for channeling Top Gun style. Maverick might have the need for speed up in the air, but we've found styles that are ready for you to wear here on Earth.

Sure, it has been over 30 years since the release of the original Top Gun, but that classic, all-American aviator style will always be on-trend. When we think of Tom Cruise, his iconic role as Maverick always comes to mind, and you can't picture Top Gun's main character without his white t-shirt, army green bomber jacket, and classic aviator sunglasses.

In Top Gun: Maverick, the movie's sequel, we're introduced to Jennifer Connelly's Penny and Miles Teller's Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw who each have their own individual style that we can't wait to recreate. Penny, who was referenced in the first movie when Maverick is scolded for "a history of high-speed passes over five air control towers and one admiral's daughter," channels the "coastal grandmother" trend while living on the coast and sailing her boat.

From aviator sunglasses worn in the movie to cable-knit sweaters and perfectly classic blue jeans, scroll below to take everyone's breath away in these aviator and coastal-chic styles.