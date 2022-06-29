British Journalist Deborah James Dead at 40 After Cancer Battle

Fans are saying a final farewell to Bowelbabe.
British journalist Deborah James has died at age 40 following a battle with cancer, her family shared on her Instagram page. They said she died "peacefully" on June 28 while surrounded by her family.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James," read the post, which praised the BBC podcast host as "the most amazing wife, daughter, sister [and] mummy."
Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has become known as @bowelbabe on Instagram, launching the Bowelbabe Fund to raise funds for clinical trials and cancer research.
In their tribute, her family called her "an inspiration."
"We are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives," they said, while sharing photos of Deborah posing on a balcony at sunset.
To her one million Instagram followers, they wrote, "Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible."
Her post ended with a quote from Bowelbabe herself: "Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life."
On her Fund's website, Deborah explained that she "tried everything" to help with her cancer diagnosis, "but my body simply isn't playing ball."
"Even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, I realise that my rollercoaster of a ride is coming to an end very soon," she wrote. "Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise."
She added that everyone was working hard to "get everything in place" before her passing: "My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing at every possible moment!"
Last month, Prince William honored her with Damehood to celebrate her raising more than $6 million through her organization. "Prince William actually came to our family house today!" she wrote on Instagram on May 13. "I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family... It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home."
Her loved ones are asking for privacy moving forward, but noted that they will continue Deborah's legacy "long into the future" through her Bowelbabe Fund.
She is survived by her husband Sebastien Bowen and kids Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.