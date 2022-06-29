British Journalist Deborah James Dead at 40 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Fans are saying a final farewell to Bowelbabe.

British journalist Deborah James has died at age 40 following a battle with cancer, her family shared on her Instagram page. They said she died "peacefully" on June 28 while surrounded by her family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James," read the post, which praised the BBC podcast host as "the most amazing wife, daughter, sister [and] mummy."

Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has become known as @bowelbabe on Instagram, launching the Bowelbabe Fund to raise funds for clinical trials and cancer research.

In their tribute, her family called her "an inspiration."

"We are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives," they said, while sharing photos of Deborah posing on a balcony at sunset.

To her one million Instagram followers, they wrote, "Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible."