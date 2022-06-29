New You Season 4 Pic Proves Joe Goldberg Hasn't Changed

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Warning: This story includes potential You season four spoilers.

Old habits die hard.

This seems to be the case for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the protagonist of Netflix's psychological thriller You. In a new image from the set of season four, Penn's Joe is seen throwing (what we can only assume are) body parts wrapped in garbage bags into the River Thames in London.

The on-set snap suggests that, despite his fresh start across the pond, Joe can't avoid his murderous ways. But, did we really think he'd behave better this season?

When we last saw Joe, he had killed his equally villainous wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their son Henry with friends and followed his latest obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris. However, as production photos confirmed, Joe didn't stay in the City of Lights for long. Rather, the You antihero relocated to London, where he's made a new batch of friends (played by Ghosts' Charlotte Ritchie, The White Lotus' Lukas Gage, EastEnders' Tilly Keeper, among others.)