New You Season 4 Pic Proves Joe Goldberg Hasn't Changed

A new photo of Penn Badgley will have you saying "Hello, You!" Check out the eyebrow-raising pic from You's season four production.

Warning: This story includes potential You season four spoilers.

Old habits die hard.

This seems to be the case for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the protagonist of Netflix's psychological thriller You. In a new image from the set of season four, Penn's Joe is seen throwing (what we can only assume are) body parts wrapped in garbage bags into the River Thames in London.

The on-set snap suggests that, despite his fresh start across the pond, Joe can't avoid his murderous ways. But, did we really think he'd behave better this season?

When we last saw Joe, he had killed his equally villainous wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their son Henry with friends and followed his latest obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris. However, as production photos confirmed, Joe didn't stay in the City of Lights for long. Rather, the You antihero relocated to London, where he's made a new batch of friends (played by GhostsCharlotte Ritchie, The White Lotus' Lukas GageEastEnders' Tilly Keeper, among others.)

However, knowing Joe's track record with his so-called friends, we have a feeling at least one of the newcomers will be scattered across the Thames in the new installment. Again, this isn't entirely surprising, as Penn teased in June that Joe would fail to change.

"The problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change," the Gossip Girl alum told Entertainment Tonight. "He is always trying—failing trying."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

For a peek at the drama to come, check out the season four production photo above.

You can also keep reading for everything we know about the new season of You:

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother,  an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

Sadly, despite Penn Badgley telling Entertainment Tonight they were "trying to make something happen," it didn't come together. Maybe in season 5?

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley confirmed that season four would take place in London. The reason they chose London over Paris?

"To be real, it's cheaper," he said.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

WireImage / GC Images
New Cast Members Announced

On April 1, Netflix announced the new cast that will be joining Penn Badgley and the gang.

Series regulars include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys, as well as recurring roles such as Niccy LinAidan ChengStephen HaganBen WigginsEve AustinOzioma WhenuDario CoatesSean PertweeBrad AlexanderAlison Pargeter and Adam James

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Genre Shift

Penn Badgley said that it wouldn't just be the setting getting a facelift in season four, he said that the show itself will feel distinct and new.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he told Entertainment Tonght. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

