90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Mohamed Reacts Negatively to Wedding Postponement News

Watch : 90 Day Fiance Exclusive: Yvette Pushes Wedding

Mohamed and Yve are going to have to print new save the dates.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the July 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yve reveals to her fiancé that the date for their wedding has to be rescheduled. Why?

"We're gonna have to push the wedding back a whole other month because the one venue that I wanted fell through," Yve explains to Mohamed, who is taken aback by the update.

He retorts, "Are you kidding me?"

According to Yve, in demand wedding venues are being booked up "super fast."

Mohamed shares that he doesn't really care where they're married, even suggesting their backyard as an alternative location. Yve is not down with that option, noting, "Well, I do [care], because I don't plan on getting married more than one time."

Furthermore, she says "no thanks" to wearing a white dress on "a pile of dirt."