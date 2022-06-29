90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Mohamed Reacts Negatively to Wedding Postponement News

Mohamed and Yve are going to have to print new save the dates.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the July 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yve reveals to her fiancé that the date for their wedding has to be rescheduled. Why?
"We're gonna have to push the wedding back a whole other month because the one venue that I wanted fell through," Yve explains to Mohamed, who is taken aback by the update.
He retorts, "Are you kidding me?"
According to Yve, in demand wedding venues are being booked up "super fast."
Mohamed shares that he doesn't really care where they're married, even suggesting their backyard as an alternative location. Yve is not down with that option, noting, "Well, I do [care], because I don't plan on getting married more than one time."
Furthermore, she says "no thanks" to wearing a white dress on "a pile of dirt."
Still, Mohamed, who is from Egypt, has a reason to be frustrated by this change. Specifically, the longer the pair waits to marry, the longer it will be until Mohamed can work and visit his family.
"Thing is Yve, my mom already counting the days 'til I go back, visit her," he tells his bride. "I can't leave without my green card, as you know."
Yve asks Mohamed to be more understanding, as this situation is out of her control.
"Maybe you don't want to get married," Mohamed says in response. "Let me know."
This comment doesn't sit well with Yve, who hits back with, "Well, if you're gonna act like that, maybe I should think about it."
When Mohamed threatens to pack his bags, Yve calls her future husband "rude."
In a confessional, Yve defends her decision, saying, "I really want something special. I mean, this is our wedding. Even before he got here, I would send him pictures of venues and things like that."
Yet, as Mohamed reminds Yve, they only have 90 days to pull the whole thing off. He asks, "So, why don't we get married at the courthouse and file my paperwork?"
Even though Yve starts to get emotional, Mohamed doubles down, adding, "I didn't come to the United States to stay home. If she doesn't want to file this paperwork, why did she bring me here? I don't understand."
New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air Sundays on TLC.