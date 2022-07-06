Exclusive

How Married at First Sight's Katina and Olajuwon Grew Their Love Story Away From Cameras

As a new season of Married at First Sight kicks off, allow Katina and Olajuwon to remind viewers why this dating experiment can bring everlasting love.

Watch: Married at First Sight's Katina & Olajuwon on Finding Love

Getting Married at First Sight is a decision this couple won't regret. 

During season 14 of Lifetime's reality show, viewers watched Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson say "I do" minutes after meeting for the first time. For the next eight weeks, the couple documented their life as newlyweds with Olajuwon reaffirming his commitment during a reunion show proposal. 

Now, as season 15 of Married at First Sight kicks off July 6, this pair is reminding fans that happy endings are possible thanks to the unique social experiment.

"The show does really work as long as you both are there for the right reasons and you really truly want to be married," Katina exclusively shared with E! News. "If you are signing up and you have it in your mind that you're going to see it through and that you're going to be committed, it can be successful."

Olajuwon offered additional advice by adding, "Focus on your marriage. Really get to know your person. Don't sit there and pick on their flaws. See what value they bring to your life and that's how you grow." 

photos
Married at First Sight Season 15 Couples

That's not to say the experience was easy. From dealing with social media critics to rewatching tense scenes, it's easy to understand why some of the show's couples would have some growing pains. But according to Katina and Olajuwon, they continue to follow advice from the MAFS experts and remain committed to their love story.

Instagram

"Pastor Calvin Roberson expressed how being patient with your partner is important," Katina said. "We use that tool every day in our marriage."

Away from the cameras, the couple has been enjoying romantic trips to tropical locations like Miami and Panama. They expanded their family by rescuing a cat named Tiger. And yes, they have some free time to watch past episodes of their season including that infamous dating app fiasco.

These days, both Katina and Olajuwon are simply thankful they had the chance to appear on a life-changing reality show.

Instagram

"I'm most grateful that I got the opportunity to meet him," Katina said. "I had the opportunity to find someone that I could fall in love with and build a life with and someone who is on the same page as me with my values."

Olajuwon added, "I got to meet my soulmate, my partner and you know what? When I look back at the show, I have grown so much. I don't think I'd be the man who I am today. I know I wouldn't and I needed help getting to the next chapter of being a better me and I couldn't have reached it without this experience." 

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) begins a new season July 6 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. As viewers prepare to meet five new couples in San Diego, Calif., keep reading for a look at how other couples from the franchise are doing.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

photos
View More Photos From Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together
