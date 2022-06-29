High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Latest Guest Stars Prove the Start of Something New

These new High School Musical: The Musical: The Series guest stars are exactly what we've been looking for.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa have joined the cast of the Disney+ series for season three, which premieres July 27.
Jesse, fresh off his June 12 Tony win for Take Me Out, will play Marvin, an old family friend of Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), according to the streamer. The reigning Grammy winner for Best New Artist, who appeared as a series regular on the first two seasons of the show, will appear in a limited capacity in season three.
It marks just Jesse's second TV role—after a guest spot on The Good Fight in 2021—since he wrapped 11 seasons as Mitchell on Modern Family in 2020.
JoJo, the teen pop sensation and current judge on So You Think You Can Dance, will play Madison, an alum of Camp Shallow Lake, where season three takes place.
In the first trailer for season three, East High's greatest talents travel to Camp Shallow Lake, which Disney+ describes as "a sleepaway camp in California, [where] the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors."
Once on site, they are informed by High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu that they'll be putting on a production of Frozen.
But those aren't the only high stakes in play.
"It's my first camp, my first boyfriend," E.J (Sofia Wylie) says, "my first time really going out for a lead in a show."
That's like the high school drama camp trifecta!
Elsewhere, as Ricky (Joshua Bassett) struggles to take the production seriously, Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) tells him, "You can't just Zefron your way through auditions this time," a reference to original High School Musical star Zac Efron. We love some HSM synergy!
Watch it all go down when the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres July 27 on Disney+.