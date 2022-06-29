Amazon Most Shopped This Month: The 31 Most Popular Items E! Readers Bought

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Amazon Most Shopped Products This Month
Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston Protein and Collagen Bar: 12-Count Box
Jennifer Aniston collaborated with Vital Proteins to create these protein bars, which come in 3 flavors: Cold Brew Coffee, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and Peanut Butter Fudge.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. This treatment has 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 47.9K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
Britney Spears said, "I also use a Clinique mask every night that I'm obsessed it's the only one I ever use!!! When I apply it for some reason it's always ice cold and it wakes me up."
She didn't share the name of the mask, but the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask is a great one to apply before bed. It has 31.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm- SPF 15
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "I put on chapstick nonstop. I feel like the technology these days and all the colors that they come out with has been absolutely amazing. This is from SunBum. The color is pretty good. Who would have thought you'd get this good of color with sunscreen chapstick? This is the color Bonfire. It does come in five different colors."
This lip balm has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron
This mini hair straightener is just what you need when you're on the go or traveling. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick and More
This cloth removes all of my makeup, even the waterproof kind without any soap. There's no abrasive scrubbing or red/irritated skin. All you do is wet the cloth (the more warm water the better), use the short fiber side of the cloth to erase makeup, and then use the long fiber side to gently exfoliate.
It has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
We've seen Kyle Richards wear these under-eye masks on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin, per the brand. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration, the brand claims. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. These eye gels have 45K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"It's a lip sleeping mask. You can put this on overnight, but I also just use it throughout the day. It doesn't have to just be at night. I just like it as a balm in general. I hate having dry lips. This is something I always use." This lip mask has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 837.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Chrishell Stause, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 6 scents to choose from.
Essentially Enriched Body Lotion 48hr Moisture
Caroline Stanbury selected this product as a favorite pick under $20. She told E!, "I have loved Nivea Body Lotion 48H for many years I have used it, it is super hydrating."
This lotion has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Etakot Portable Air Conditioners,1400ml Evaporative Air Cooler with Remote 3 Speeds
This is portable air conditioner is a budget-friendly option for sure. It has 3 speeds, LED lights, and it's great for a small room or even for a tent while you're camping.
An Amazon shopper raved,"This little AC is the perfect solution to keep my bedroom cool during the summer without the hassle of installing a big heavy window unit above a busy sidewalk. I only wish I'd gotten it 3 years ago!"
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
These portable neck fans are just what you need to get through a hot day. They are available in five colors and they have 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Home Hero 17 pcs Kitchen Knife Set - 7 Stainless Steel Knives, 6 Serrated Steak Knives, Scissors, Peeler & Knife Sharpener with Acrylic Stand (Black, Stainless Steel)
This knife set has all of the essential tools you'll ever need. It is a definite must for your kitchen. This bundle has 45,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MadHolly 8 Pieces No bend Hair Clips
If you're looking for the hair clips that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wore on their Hulu show while they got ready.
The best thing about these clips is that they do not leave any trace in your hair, unlike other clips that leave creases. This set has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple color options available.
YPGVUO 6 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips
"We're gonna talk about these clips. You get six of them, which I think is insane. These are pretty heavy. There are so many things you can look up on Pinterest and TikTok to do with these. They are strong. This will hold up your whole head of hair," Madison LeCroy said.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner Has 10,100+ 5-rtar reviews and it's on sale for just $10. If you're going to check out just one product from Haus Laboratories, the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner is an absolute must-have! This eyeliner is easy to apply with its flexible, precise microtip. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes in black and brown with a devoted following, which includes 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of those products that keep selling out over and over.
A fan declared, "It's like bullet proof eyeliner! This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it's AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, 'stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one. The applicator portion is really sturdy, and is easy to use."
Another shopper said, "I tried all kinds of liquid eyeliner. I've been doing a cat eye for the last 12 years so I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to quality liner. THIS IS QUALITY. The pigmentation on this is amazing. It's only black and the liquid comes out easily from the brush — no need to press hard on the tip to produce more. The brush itself is a soft and long felt so it's easy to maneuver the pen without having to pull on your lid. And it doesn't budge!! It will stay on the whole day, greasy eyelids and all."
Wirarpa Women's Anti Chafing Cotton Underwear Boy Shorts- Set of 3
These shorts are an absolute must! The best way to treat chafing is to prevent it from happening. These are an essential, especially in the summer heat during wedding season. These three-packs come in 10 color combinations.
These sets have 12,900+ 5-star reviews.
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Chrishell Stause said, "I was sitting in the makeup chair. It was really early in the morning. All of a sudden, they did something and it felt really cool. I was like 'Wait. What is that?' This is something that I learned about along the way that I now love. I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this. It's good for on the go to throw in your bag. It's good at the end of a long day. It's a good refresh to even everything out."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended this eye balm too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatments (20 Pairs)
Caroline Stanbury named eye patches as her must-have travel essential. She told E!, "I use on every flight & never travel without them. You want to arrive to your new destination fresh & ready to go!"
These hydrating eye masks have 14,700+ 5-star reviews.
Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen
Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy said, "I want to show you guys this little cuticle pen. How amazing is this? Just twist and apply this on your cuticles. It makes you look like you just had a manicure."
This product has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
Use these eye pencils for eyeshadow and eyeliner. These multi-tasking pencils are available in 15 colors and they have 26,700+ 5-star Amazon.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause said, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Facial Razors- Set of 3
"This razor is like industrial. This thing is a good one. I tend to do my mustache here and I somewhat dermaplane my face. This is definitely something you have to add to your makeup kit."
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
This set has a Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The set has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset and E! Shopping Editors.
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
This primer is silky soft, lightweight, and it creates a smooth canvas for a long-lasting makeup application. This formula hydrates and minimizes pores, according to the brand.
The primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "For once, ever, this inexpensive product is not just good "for the price". It's a fantastic product, and it's surprising that it is so cheap! A lot of high-end-makeup-only users are going to miss out on a fantastic primer because who would dream it could possibly cost $9? For me, Poreless Putty actually performs better than a certain $52.00 primer to which it is VERY similar... I usually use Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation, and this primer makes it look even smoother, longer. The two products make my skin look much younger, supple, and toned."
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This is just what you need to get those sleek low buns and slicked back ponytails. Use this finishing stick to get those little baby hairs and minimize frizz. This finishing stick has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum Plus With Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Retinol, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid Vitamin C Serum for Face - Anti Aging Serum, Skin Clearing, Brightening Serum for Dark Spots
This affordable Vitamin C serum has 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This Serum REALLY works! I was amazed by the fast results and I feel way more confident with my face and skin. I even cut back on makeup because I don't have blemishes and dark scars to cover anymore. Not to mention I've ALWAYS had extremely dry flakey skin but this serum makes me glow even family and friends recognized the change and asked what I'm doing different."
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers
These cooling pillows are just what you need for a refreshing, comfortable night's sleep. This two-piece set has 104,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great buys, check out these affordable summer essentials from Julianne Hough.