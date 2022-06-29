Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Fans are mourning the death of Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff.

According to his obituary, the comic died on June 27. He was 32 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff," his family also wrote in a message shared to Nemeroff's Instagram account. "Nick's dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic's comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

Describing Nemeroff as "endlessly sweet, supportive of others," and "humble about his many skills and achievements," his loved ones noted "Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."

"RIP Nick," they concluded. "We love you."