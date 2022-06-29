Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

Fans are mourning the death of Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff.
According to his obituary, the comic died on June 27. He was 32 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff," his family also wrote in a message shared to Nemeroff's Instagram account. "Nick's dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic's comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."
Describing Nemeroff as "endlessly sweet, supportive of others," and "humble about his many skills and achievements," his loved ones noted "Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."
"RIP Nick," they concluded. "We love you."
After learning of Nemeroff's death, several comedy stars paid tribute. In the comments, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman called him "one of the greats" and fellow SNL cast member Sarah Sherman referred to Nemeroff as the "funniest sweetest guy ever." Comedian Caleb Hearon described Nemeroff's passing as "f--king heartbreaking."
"So sorry to all of the people who loved him," he tweeted. "Nick and I only did a few shows together but I loved running into him & watching him perform. He was one of a kind."
Nemeroff grew up in Montreal West and attended the Royal West Academy. He went on to graduate from Toronto Metropolitan University's Radio and Television program and over the years lived in several places, including Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles and Australia.
During his career, Nemeroff performed on TV—including Conan and CTV's Roast Battle Canada—and at a number of comedy festivals, including Just For Laughs, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. In 2020, he released his debut comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, which was nominated for a JUNO award in the 2021 Comedy Album of the Year category.
A funeral date has yet to be announced. In Nemeroff's obituary, his family asked for donations to be made to Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers, noting, "One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood."