Exclusive

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo's Celebrity Game Face Appearance Will Make You LOL

By Brett Malec Jun 29, 2022 3:33 AMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsJimmy KimmelKevin HartCelebrity Game FaceNBCU
TUESDAYS 9 PM
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo DOMINATE at Chubby Bunny

From late night to game night.

Jimmy Kimmel and his trusted Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez are bringing the laughs on the June 28 episode of E!'s Celebrity Game Face, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their hilarious appearance.

The preview begins with the dynamic duo preparing to play "Chubby Bunny," the game where Guillermo has to stuff his mouth with giant marshmallows and Jimmy has to guess '80s song lyrics with a "twist."

"This is kind of up my alley," Jimmy announces.

Guillermo is already enjoying the challenge by chowing down on marshmallows. "G-Money, stop chewing the marshmallows already," host Kevin Hart instructs Guillermo.

After the timer starts, Jimmy successfully guesses "Total Eclipse of the Fart" (a play on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart") before having trouble and skipping the second song. Jimmy then gets "Every Rose Has Its Corn" (a take on Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"), "Another One Bites the Crust" (Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust") and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Tragic" (The Police's "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic").

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

Kevin announces, "Four right for 20 points. That's a hell of a round for Jimmy and G-Money."

"How did we get any right?!" Jimmy asked with a laugh. "I don't know how that happened."

After Guillermo spit out his used marshmallows, Jimmy joked, "It's like the end of Ghostbusters right here."

Check out the preview above and watch Jimmy and Guillermo's appearance on Celeb Game Face Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on E!.

Watch a brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face Tuesday at 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

2

Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "the Best" Ever After Weight Gain

3

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

4

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

5

Lauren Conrad Shares She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy 6 Years Ago