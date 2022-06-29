Find Out Melissa Benoist's Next Big TV Role Following Supergirl

Watch : Melissa Benoist on "Supergirl" Finale: "Brace Yourself"

Melissa Benoist is putting Kara Danvers' reporting skills to good use.

The former star of Supergirl will star in HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, E! News has learned.

The series is inspired by a chapter in New York Times journalist Amy Chozick's 2018 book Chasing Hillary, which covered her time reporting on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, "a journalist who romanticizes the original Boys on the Bus and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record," according to the streamer. "Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House."

The Boys on the Bus is a 1972 book by Timothy Crouse which detailed life on the road for reporters during the 1972 presidential election between Richard Nixon and George McGovern.