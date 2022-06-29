Pregnant Mandy Moore Putting "My Health and the Health of My Baby" First as She Cancels Tour

Mandy Moore isn't tangling up her singing career and her health.
The This Is Us star—who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith—announced on Instagram that she's canceling the rest of her tour in order to take care of her health.
"It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022," she said in a June 28 post. "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you."
The 38-year-old explained that she wasn't pregnant when she first booked the tour and that "although I truly thought I could power through" the long travel hours and lack of proper rest has "taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed."
Mandy reiterated that she has to "put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first," and that the best place for her to be right now is at home.
While she didn't share specifics on her health challenges, she was previously open about some difficulties she faced during her first pregnancy with son August Harrison Goldsmith, now 16 months.
In 2021, Mandy revealed that she was diagnosed with low platelets weeks before giving birth. This makes it difficult for blood to clot normally and can be a common pregnancy complication or a standalone immune disorder, according to MedPage Today.
She also suffered from extreme nausea early on in her first pregnancy, saying in an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that she "couldn't eat" and "lost a bunch of weight."
Earlier this month, Mandy announced that she's expecting her second child, sharing an Instagram photo of August wearing a "Big Brother" T-shirt.
"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start," she wrote. "Are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"
Mandy made sure to gush about her firstborn in her post as well: "Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"