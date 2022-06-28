Gabby Petito's Mom Says She's "Fed Up" In Wake of Brian Laundrie's Bombshell Confession

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt has had enough.

Amid the family's civil suit against Brian Laundrie's family, Nichole shared a cryptic message on Twitter seemingly aimed at Brian, who murdered her 22-year-old daughter last year during a cross-country road trip.

"Fed up," she captioned the June 27 post, adding the hashtags, "#narcissist #thetruthwillberevealed #selfish #wewontstop #Cowards."

Her message accompanied a meme, which read, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy."

Nichole's post came just three days after an attorney representing Brian's family released copies of his notebook. "I ended her life," the 23-year-old, who was found dead October, wrote. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock." Additionally, he noted that Gabby had "a bump on her forehead" and was "begging for an end to her pain."