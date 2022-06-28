Why Miranda Cosgrove Finally Said Yes to an iCarly Reboot

Watch : iCarly: Will Creddie EVER Happen?

Miranda Cosgrove is an actress of the people and for the people.

So when the former child star and co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress were approached with the idea of reviving Nickelodeon's iCarly, she wanted to make it for the fans who first watched the show in the 'aughts. "They're the people that loved the show originally and they're really who this is for," Miranda told Variety June 28. "So that really gave us a lot of direction after we realized that we were all on board and wanted to do that."

But making an adult version of iCarly wouldn't have been possible without the support of Paramount+. Miranda compared the revival to the ill-fated Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was canceled by Disney+ because of Hilary Duff's desire to include mature story lines.

"I think it would have been kind of strange if we came back and host just primarily a kid show now that we're all grown up," she said. "That just wouldn't have made a whole lot of sense. I think unlike [Lizzie McGuire] we got lucky just because of the platform that the new version is on."