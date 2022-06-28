Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela's Must-Have Lip Gloss is $7 and It Has 19,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Vanessa Villela because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Selling Sunset comes through for the aspirational real estate, show-stopping fashion, and, of course, those dramatic storylines. The Netflix reality show is just so entertaining to watch and the cast members are always on point with their glam. Of course, we know that no one can look glamorous 24/7, but any and all beauty tips from the Selling Sunset cast members are more than welcomed. In an exclusive interview with E!, Vanessa Villela shared her makeup and skincare must-haves.

Vanessa said, "I'm always trying new things!I love to learn new techniques on how to apply my makeup." Even so, there's one product that has remained a staple in Vanessa's makeup bag, this $7 lip gloss that she says her co-stars use as well. Plus, it has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanessa also adores this serums set from Amazon with 40,200+ 5-star, which is just $22.

I cannot put in an offer on those Selling Sunset mansions, but a $7 lip gloss recommendation is an immediate "add to cart." If you want to find out more about Vanessa's favorite beauty products and getting ready insights, we did a fun Q&A with the Netflix star.