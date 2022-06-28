Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela's Must-Have Lip Gloss is $7 and It Has 19,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Vanessa Villela because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Selling Sunset comes through for the aspirational real estate, show-stopping fashion, and, of course, those dramatic storylines. The Netflix reality show is just so entertaining to watch and the cast members are always on point with their glam. Of course, we know that no one can look glamorous 24/7, but any and all beauty tips from the Selling Sunset cast members are more than welcomed. In an exclusive interview with E!, Vanessa Villela shared her makeup and skincare must-haves.
Vanessa said, "I'm always trying new things!I love to learn new techniques on how to apply my makeup." Even so, there's one product that has remained a staple in Vanessa's makeup bag, this $7 lip gloss that she says her co-stars use as well. Plus, it has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanessa also adores this serums set from Amazon with 40,200+ 5-star, which is just $22.
I cannot put in an offer on those Selling Sunset mansions, but a $7 lip gloss recommendation is an immediate "add to cart." If you want to find out more about Vanessa's favorite beauty products and getting ready insights, we did a fun Q&A with the Netflix star.
Vanessa Villela Beauty Q&A
E!: Settle this age-old debate. Is it better to do your hair first or your makeup first? Explain your reasoning.
VV: I prefer to do my hair first and makeup last. I leave my makeup for last because I want it to be as fresh as possible, the fresher the better! Also, hair sometimes can take longer than makeup so I'd rather get it out of the way.
E!: If you listen to music when you get ready, what are some go-to songs that help you feel your best?
VV: 80's music! Always puts me in a great mood. It's always fun to sing and dance to while I get ready.
E!: Are there any beauty products that your Selling Sunset co-stars have recommended to you that are now a part of your routine?
VV: Actually, we are always recommending things to each other. One that I know we use in common is the Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss I mentioned above. It looks beautiful on everyone, I highly recommend it!
Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Vanessa also named the Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss as the one product she would use if she was short on time to get ready. Vanessa explained, "It's about lip gloss right now, the Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss. The perfect shade! It complements my skin tone perfectly."
Emma Hernan has recommended this lip gloss too. This lip gloss has 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
E!: Are there any beauty products or application techniques that professionals have used on set that you now use when you get ready on your own?
VV: Yes! It's from Tatcha, it's their The Dewy Skin Cream. My makeup artist uses it all the time. It's amazing, it helps my makeup sit perfectly on the skin.
This moisturizer has 275K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
VV: Tree of Life anti-aging complete. It's affordable and I love having it delivered quickly through Amazon.
This set has a Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The set has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
E!: What's a game-changing product that's new to your routine?
VV: Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray by Charlotte Tilbury. Again, another great product that helps the makeup last all day. It's also got some sparkle to keep the skin looking dewy and fresh.
This product has 132K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and it has been recommended by Summer House Paige DeSorbo, Olivia Culpo, and Marianna Hewitt.
Labello Classic Care Lip Balm- Pack of 2
E!: Is there a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
VV: Chapstick from Labello. It's so hydrating and is the only product that works for me.
While you're shopping, check out these 54 beauty products recommended by Selling Sunset cast members Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, and more.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
—Originally published June 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM PT.