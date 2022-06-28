Why Dove Cameron Had “Huge Impostor Syndrome” As a Disney Star

Dove Cameron may have been a part of the Disney circle of stars, but it doesn't mean she didn't feel like an outlier.
Although she shot to superstardom thanks to her roles on Liv & Maddie and the Descendants, the 26-year-old doesn't feel like she relates to her fellow House of Mouse stars.
"I never had that moment where I was like, ‘I am a Disney girl,'" Dove recently told the Los Angeles Times. "I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena [Gomez] or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody—Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me—I never looked at them and thought, you and me—same."
At the time, she felt like "always the strange outlier," she explained, "who doesn't belong and who will never fit in."
"I had huge impostor syndrome," she admitted. "I felt like I was wearing a rubber mask or something."
Still, Dove never tried to emulate anyone else's journey.
"I don't really look to anybody else for a roadmap," the actress-turned-musician said. "I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total f--king accident."
Today, the unique path she forged has led her to become an LGBTQ+ icon—and her latest song "Breakfast" has proven her queerness is interconnected with her work.
"Every song of mine is a queer song because I'm a queer artist," Dove, who came out in 2020, told the outlet. "Does that mean that every song is ‘I am G-A-Y'? No. I think there's gonna be a lot of room in my artistry to talk about things other than that I love women."
As for that lyric, "I eat boys like you for breakfast" she clarified what it really means.
"It means this one guy is a d--k," she said, "and I can take him in a fight."