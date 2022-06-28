Why Dove Cameron Had “Huge Impostor Syndrome” As a Disney Star

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron may have been a part of the Disney circle of stars, but it doesn't mean she didn't feel like an outlier.

Although she shot to superstardom thanks to her roles on Liv & Maddie and the Descendants, the 26-year-old doesn't feel like she relates to her fellow House of Mouse stars.

"I never had that moment where I was like, ‘I am a Disney girl,'" Dove recently told the Los Angeles Times. "I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena [Gomez] or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody—Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me—I never looked at them and thought, you and me—same."

At the time, she felt like "always the strange outlier," she explained, "who doesn't belong and who will never fit in."

"I had huge impostor syndrome," she admitted. "I felt like I was wearing a rubber mask or something."

Still, Dove never tried to emulate anyone else's journey.