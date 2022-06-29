Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Break Up After More Than a Year Together

Watch : Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year"

Well, this isn't the Pitch Perfect ending fans were hoping for: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have split, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The Twilight alum and the Barry actor's breakup comes just five months after E! News confirmed their romance. "It's been going on for quite a while," a source told E! in January, "but Anna's kept it really on the DL." At the time, People reported that the stars had been together for over a year.

They were so on the DL, in fact, that not much is known about their relationship—Bill, 44, even declined to comment on his romance with Anna, 36, during a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As for the reason why they kept it under the radar? The Saturday Night Live alum explained it's for the sake of his family, which includes his three daughters: Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7.

"They just want me to be their dad," Bill, who shares his kids with ex Maggie Carey, told THR. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Bill, who tied the knot the knot with director in 2006, filed for divorce in December 2017. According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Bill cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.