Go Inside North West’s Wilderness Birthday Party With Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell and More BFFs

Just call her camp counselor Kim Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her daughter North West’s 9th birthday with a “creepy wilderness” party. See the pictures from the festivities.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 28, 2022 5:08 PMTags
Kim KardashianVacationBirthdaysKardashiansCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: Inside North West's Wilderness-Themed Birthday Party

When it comes to unforgettable birthday parties, all trails lead to Camp North.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter North West's 9th birthday with a "creepy wilderness" bash—and there were some pretty famous campers in attendance. In addition to the birthday girl, Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson and Tracy Romulus' 10-year-old daughter Ryan Romulus were among the guests in attendance.

And while they weren't exactly roughing it (they did travel on Kim's private jet after all), they did enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, including archery, zip-lining and wakesurfing. And after a fun-filled day, the adventurers headed inside for some games and a good night's sleep in their tent-themed beds. 

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Kim shared how the party was inspired by North's love of special effects makeup.

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," The Kardashians star explained, "and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it."

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Ready to learn s'more about the party? To see Kim's photos, keep reading. 

Instagram
Traveling in Style

Next destination? Camp North!

Instagram
Spooktacular Decor

On board the aircraft, there were logs and creepy spiderwebs to capture the "creepy wilderness" theme.

Instagram
Tiny Tents

Don't let the fake blood scare you. As Kim noted, North loves special effect makeup.

Instagram
Adorable PJs

The cabin attire consisted of precious pajamas featuring a "Camp North" design. 

Instagram
Happy Campers

Great friends in the great outdoors.

Instagram
Fun-Filled Activities

During the trip, North and her friends enjoyed a bunch of outdoor excursions.

Instagram
Zip-Lining

For instance, they soared over the trees while zip-lining...

Instagram
Aiming for the Bullseye

And practiced archery.

Instagram
Catching a Wave

The kids also rode on a giant raft on the water.

Instagram
Making a Splash

And North went wakesurfing.

Instagram
Group Photo

"CAMP NORTH was magic!" Jessica Simpson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin' care of my little lady on her first "camp sleep away" trip! I'm comin' next time!"

Instagram
Making Memories

All in all, it seemed like a birthday neither North nor her friends will forget anytime soon.

Instagram
BFFs

Cheers to the next adventure!

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

3

See The Sanderson Sisters Reunite in New Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

3
Breaking

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

4

See The Sanderson Sisters Reunite in New Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

5

Winona Ryder Reflects on the Impact Of Her Break Up From Johnny Depp