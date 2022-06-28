Olaplex Launched Its First Clarifying Shampoo: A Hairstylist Explains Why We All Need It in Our Routine

We interviewed Christin Brown because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christin is a paid spokesperson for Olaplex. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"Just use dry shampoo" is a great hair philosophy, until you're several days past your last shampoo. If you love to go as long as possible without washing your hair, you are very familiar with product build-up. Dry shampoo is great in the moment to get rid of excess oil and add grip for styling, but days on days of dry shampoo, hairspray, and other styling products can weigh down your locks. That's why it's essential to use a clarifying shampoo once in a while. Thankfully, Olaplex, a haircare brand that we love and trust, has just dropped its first clarifying shampoo.
A clarifying shampoo is a deep cleaning shampoo that removes product buildup and dirt from your hair. You shouldn't use it every time you wash your hair, but it's essential to have in your rotation as a replacement product once week or every other week.
It gives you a blank canvas to start styling with. It also takes away remnants from hard water or chlorine, which is super relevant in the summer or if you swim a lot. Olaplex dropped the Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, which the brand claims addresses oiliness, increases shine, and delivers volume.
If you're thinking, "I already have a shampoo," and you don't get why you need another one, we spoke to hairstylist Christin Brown, who explained what a clarifying shampoo is, why we need it, and the best way to use it.
E!: What is a clarifying shampoo?
CB: A clarifying shampoo is typically used when you need to remove all product buildup on the hair to get a clean reset.
E!: How often should we use a clarifying shampoo and are there any additional tips for using it?
CB:I would recommend to my clients to use a clarifying shampoo once every two weeks or once a week depending on how often you shampoo. When using a clarifying shampoo, I find it to be super helpful to emulsify it into the hair and scalp for the best removal of buildup and work it for about 5 minutes for the best results.
E!: What makes the clarifying shampoo from Olaplex different than some of the others on the market?
CB: The best part about the new No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo from Olaplex is the fact that it's still sulfate free. Many will naturally assume that you need something that's sulfate-based in order to receive an accurate cleans, but that's not the case here. The Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is still sulfate free, so it's not stripping, you still get a great lather, and it's also super moisturizing which is rare for a clarifying shampoo. Also, most clarifying shampoos aren't able to remove chlorine, metals, and hard water so this is major!
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
Apply this to wet hair, paying special attention to your scalp and working through to the ends. Work it in, lather it up, and let it do its thing for about five minutes.
If you want to learn a little bit more about this product before shopping, check out these rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo Reviews
A shopper raved, "I really enjoy a good clarifying shampoo, and it's definitely an essential for me! I was so excited when I saw olaplex was coming out with one! This is 100% THE clarifying shampoo, it's unlike anything I've tried! Never makes your hair feel stripped or like straw! It feels super clean yet still nourished & hydrated! My hair also looked noticeably improved after just one use! I will definitely be repurchasing! Chefs kiss!"
Another declared, "As a curly girl who uses a lot of product, this clarifying shampoo is a godsend! It helps to detox my scalp and get rid of product buildup. My curls look healthier and smoother (less frizz!) than before!"
Someone else explained, "I have always loved Olaplex products and Olaplex's clarifying maintenance shampoo is definitely one of my favorites now. With oily roots and dry ends, I tend to have a buildup with most of the shampoos I use :( However, this shampoo gives me that fresh and clean feeling! It's sleek and simple packaging and really gets the job done - and even beyond! It's awesome!!! My hair feels so much healthier.
A customer said, "Love this shampoo. I've been struggling with dandruff and product buildup on my scalp and wanted something to help get rid of that. This shampoo actually does a really nice job at clearing up that buildup and I also make sure to give myself a thorough scalp massage to get maximum benefits. I'm really happy with this!"
An Olaplex user reviewed, I've used their No. 3 hair protector treatment and No 7 bonding oil for years and love them so I jumped at the chance to try their new clarifying shampoo and it didn't disappoint! I have well water that has sulfur in it and my hair hates it. This shampoo has removed buildup so well without stripping my hair which is huge for me! I absolutely love this shampoo and it smells so good too!
A Sephora customer gushed, "I've used the entire Olaplex line for years now and this is an incredible addition for the brand! I am also a firm believer in dry shampoo, which often leaves a ton of product buildup even after washing. I've found that this clarifying shampoo cleans my hair without stripping it. Couldn't suggest this more! You really can tell a difference when paying a bit more for professional products!"
E!: What products should we apply after using a clarifying shampoo?
CB: I always say what you remove needs to be replaced with something better. I would follow up with the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask to give the hair all of the hydration that it's been missing and then I would rinse and follow with the Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum to shield hair against pollution for 48 hours.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz.Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
This product is said to protect your hair from heat damage/pollution, add shine, smooth out frizz, After you shower, work this serum through damp hair. You can smooth it out with a sleek blow dry, diffuse your natural curls, or just let it air dry.
E! Shopping Editors tested this and loved it.
