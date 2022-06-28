RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Says She Was Robbed During "Nightmare" Trip to Greece

Caroline Stanbury said her Greek getaway "turned into a nightmare" over the weekend after her Mykonos vacation home was allegedly burglarized.
The Real Housewives of Dubai star revealed that the robbery occurred just three hours after she arrived in Greece with her husband, Sergio Carrallo, and her three children, 16-year-old Yasmin and 12-year-old twin boys Zac and Aaron, whose dad is Caroline's ex-husband Cem Habib.
"so much gone but we are all safe!" Caroline wrote in a post shared to both Twitter and Instagram on June 26. "we came home to the men still in our house."
Caroline also documented the aftermath of the robbery, with one video showing the family's suitcases, clothes and various belongings strewn across the floor. Another post featured a photo of a door with a pried-open-lock. Writing "stay safe," Caroline assured her followers that she and her family had since relocated and hired extra security.
The Ladies of London alum concluded the harrowing story by expressing her gratitude for Dubai, where she moved to in 2016. "when people ask why we love dubai this is a reminder!" she shared. "you cannot beat the secure feeling we all have living there."
Sergio echoed this sentiment in an Instagram Story of his own, writing, "Now is when i miss Dubai, how safe and secure it is."
The couple, who wed in December 2021, later posed for a PDA-filled snapshot posted to Caroline's Instagram. "Its the important things that matter," she captioned the pic. "the rest is just STUFF."
