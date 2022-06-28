Why This Downton Abbey Star Says the Franchise Has "Run Its Course"

Watch : Lily James Talks "Downton Abbey" Movie

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville is ready to hang up his bowler hat.

The actor, who played the Earl of Grantham in all six seasons and both movies, bristled at the idea of starring in yet another season of the beloved show. "My god, I hadn't heard that one," he told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a potential revival. "But I suspect, if there is, it would be a reboot."

Of course, Hugh understands that people are living for period dramas like Bridgerton, but he doesn't think a Downton Abbey revival is in the cards. If anything, he thinks an "origin story" would make the most sense.

"I think it'd be immensely unlikely that we would be brought back as a cast," Hugh explained. "Returning as we did for those two films was really lovely, but I think there'll be a whole new generation, like Star Wars spinning off all over the place."