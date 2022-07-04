Dakota Johnson Details “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

When it came to filming Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson quickly learned that author E.L. James' taste was very singular.

Nearly seven years after the first film debuted, the 32-year-old is still reeling from filming, admitting that she hasn't "been able to talk about this truthfully ever."

Until now. As she recently told Vanity Fair, "I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making."

The root of those issues? She calls it a "combo" between the studio, the director, but mostly the author behind the series. "She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," Dakota recalled. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."