Dakota Johnson Details “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

When it came to filming Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson quickly learned that author E.L. James' taste was very singular.
Nearly seven years after the first film debuted, the 32-year-old is still reeling from filming, admitting that she hasn't "been able to talk about this truthfully ever."
Until now. As she recently told Vanity Fair, "I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making."
The root of those issues? She calls it a "combo" between the studio, the director, but mostly the author behind the series. "She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," Dakota recalled. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."
And as Dakota explained, things got even tricker when Charlie Hunnam bowed out (he was ultimately replaced by Jamie Dornan), leading E.L. (born Erika Mitchell) to actually scrap the original script.
"We'd do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make," the actress, who was 23 at the time, noted. "The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like mayhem all the time."
Was she close to screaming the safe word? Well… "If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it," she admitted. "It would've been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it."
Today, however, she's not seeing red. "Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me," she added. "And I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies."
But that's not all we've come to learn about the Fifty Shades franchise. Keep reading for more filming secrets that will blow your mind.