Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Unrecognizable With Buzzcuts and Bleached Eyebrows for Marc Jacobs Show

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are taking fashion to a new level.
For Marc Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show in New York City on June 27, the supermodels looked completely unrecognizable as they strutted their stuff down the runway. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 27, both sported prosthetic heads that were half-shaved, complete with blunt bangs and bleached eyebrows.
In one look, Gigi showed off her tone abs in a white crop top and light pink wide-leg pants that were held up by a dark-colored belt. Bella's look was simpler, as she donned an all-white bathrobe.
Later in the show, Gigi was seen strutting down the catwalk wearing an oversized hot pink sweater, grey skirt and white platform boots, while her younger sister rocked a black latex gown, complete with white gloves.
Bella's runway appearance comes almost two months after she wore a Burberry leather corset and a skirt with a high slit, which showed off her patterned lace tights, at the 2022 Met Gala May 2. While she looked stunning during fashion's biggest night, the model raised eyebrows for a comment she made after the event.
"I literally like, blacked out," Bella told Interview magazine on May 4, adding, "I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe."
However, she later clarified her comments, saying it was her own feelings, rather than the ensemble, that caused her stress that night.
"I want to make this very clear...This is not at all what I (meant to) say," she wrote on her Instagram Stories May 11. "I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."
She added, "I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!"