Go Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration With Kim, Rob and More

Khloe Kardashian turned 38 years on June 27 and celebrated with Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more. Scroll on to see photos from the birthday celebration.

Khloe Kardashian kicked off her 38th year with her nearest and dearest. 

In honor of her birthday, the Good American mogul enjoyed an intimate dinner with family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. KoKo wore a hot pink dress for the occasion, with her mom calling her "little Miss Barbie." 

While sitting down for the meal, the momager—who donned a green gown with emerald and diamond drop earrings for the casual family get-together—gave a toast to her daughter.

"So, I know I'm a little wasted, and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f--king in love with you, Khloe Kardashian," Kris said while raising her martini. "You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full." 

Indeed, it was a speech Kris' "amazingly beautiful" Khloe won't soon forget. "I just want to say how much I love you," Kris continued. "And I've had way too much to drink tonight. But we're here because we love you. We're here because you make our heart go pitty pat."

To see photos from the birthday bash, keep reading.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Khloe!

The birthday girl was pretty in pink in her dress and jewels.

Instagram
Gorgeous in Green

Casual attire? Not at Kris' party. As Kim told her mom, "You're so fancy!"

Instagram
Birthday Kisses

Speaking of Kim, she wore a sizzling black ensemble. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

And later on, she took a selfie with Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who rocked a diamond chain.

Instagram
Party PDA

In fact, Kim spotted Kris and Corey sharing a sweet kiss.

Instagram
Rob Kardashian

She also captured Rob in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

Instagram
Sweet Snapshots

And of course, Khloe couldn't celebrate her birthday without her daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West.

Instagram
A Beautiful Table Setting

Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray were also there to mark their BFF's big day, and Khadijah posted a picture of the lovely table setting and meal.

Instagram
A Delicious Meal

What's better than one type of birthday cake? How about two? At one point, Kim wrote, "I can't decide."

Instagram
Raise a Glass

It was during the meal that Kris gave her toast. Although, Shelli Bird stepped in to help her finish her speech.

Instagram
An Unforgettable Toast

Still, it looks like everyone loved Kris' heartfelt words nonetheless.

Instagram
Cheers to Kris Jenner

As Kendall Jenner wrote alongside this pic of her mom, "I just can't with her."

Instagram
A Fun-Filled Evening

All in all, it looks like everybody had a good time.

