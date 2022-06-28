Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Come on, Barbie, let's go
party rollerblade!
And that's exactly what co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling did on the set of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie on June 27.
Photographers spotted the duo—who are bringing characters Barbie and Ken to life in the Greta Gerwig-directed film—twinning in neon outfits while shooting scenes together by the beach in Venice, Calif. In the pictures, Robbie, 31, and Gosling, 41, can be seen wearing bright yellow rollerblades with matching kneepads. The Oscar nominees also sported colorful visors and attire—with Robbie in a leotard and spandex and Gosling in a vest and shorts.
These snaps are just the latest glimpse into highly anticipated film, which is set for release in July 2023. While many details about the project are being kept under wraps, Robbie—who is also producing the film alongside husband Tom Ackerley—previously gushed over the movie and taking on the role of the iconic character.
"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," she shared in a press release. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."
While we'll have to wait until next year to see the film, keep scrolling for a sneak peek at the project!