Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Glimpse Into His Life as a “Total Girl Dad” With Daughter Eloise

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

If you ask Chris Pratt, being a girl dad is out of this world.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently welcomed his second daughter Eloise with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on May 21. With a newborn at home, Chris said that he's using the opportunity to form a closer bond with his eldest daughter Lyla Maria as Katherine gives her attention to their little one.

"I'm getting to spend a lot of time with her older sister now," the actor said on a June 27 episode of SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, "as mama sort of focuses more on the young baby."

Chris shared that he had been busy filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—which is slated for release next year—up until the baby was born. Now that they've wrapped, he is happy to be able to spend more time with his family.