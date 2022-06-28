Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Says She Packed This $20 Swimsuit for the Past 3 Seasons

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Paige DeSorbo is our resident expert for all things summer, from seasonal outfits, to packing for vacations, to beauty products, Paige always has the best product recommendations. Of course, that's no surprise since she's a cast member on Summer House. Paige is all about the affordable finds and she has such on-trend product recommendations. That's why she's our Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor.

During a recent Amazon Live stream, Paige said, "We are doing a full swimwear haul. I found some bathing suits that are dupes of what I've worn over the summer." She has a $20 bathing suit pick that she has brought with her for the past three summers. This bathing suit was also recommended by Kate Upton and Olivia Culpo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.

She also shared her must-have Amazon picks everything we need to get the most out of our bathing suits: cover-ups, sunglasses, self-tanner, bags, and loungewear. Bathing suits don't have to be expensive, which Paige proves with her budget-friendly shopping recommendations. Summer should be fun, right?