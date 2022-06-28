Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Says She Packed This $20 Swimsuit for the Past 3 Seasons

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Paige DeSorbo is our resident expert for all things summer, from seasonal outfits, to packing for vacations, to beauty products, Paige always has the best product recommendations. Of course, that's no surprise since she's a cast member on Summer House. Paige is all about the affordable finds and she has such on-trend product recommendations. That's why she's our Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor.
During a recent Amazon Live stream, Paige said, "We are doing a full swimwear haul. I found some bathing suits that are dupes of what I've worn over the summer." She has a $20 bathing suit pick that she has brought with her for the past three summers. This bathing suit was also recommended by Kate Upton and Olivia Culpo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.
She also shared her must-have Amazon picks everything we need to get the most out of our bathing suits: cover-ups, sunglasses, self-tanner, bags, and loungewear. Bathing suits don't have to be expensive, which Paige proves with her budget-friendly shopping recommendations. Summer should be fun, right?
Paige DeSorbo Bathing Suit Picks
Soly Hux Women’s Floral Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set
"Usually, I'm not a floral pattern type of person, but I'm actually obsessed with this bathing suit because I feel like it's kind of a 70s vibe. I also like when bathing suits have multiple colors in them because it's easy to pick what cover-up to wear with it. You can wear different cover-ups with it and then it feels like a whole new look. It has a little more coverage than other bikinis. It has adjustable ties on the side."
There 110 colors and prints to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended this suit too.
Soly Hux Women's 3 Piece Tie Dye Bikini Set
"I love a three-piece set that just gives you the matching cover-up. You don't have to think about it. I feel like everyone is getting married in Italy recently, like Kourtney Kardashian. This is giving me Italian vibes. It's like a marble floor. It was just giving me rich vacation vibes. The cover-up that goes with it is a fully sheer little sarong. You can tie it however you want. This top has underwire so it gives you that push up that you want. It has pads inside, but you can take the pads out. The back of this bathing suit is kind of cheeky, but not a thong."
This set comes in 68 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miyouj Women Halter String Bikini Set
"A trend that I'm seeing with bathing suits are little discs. This is a triangle bikini with a bunch of ties. It gives you a bunch of extra strings. Don't be afraid of the extra strings. You can cut them too if you want. This little disc here is very trend. You're gonna see it a lot on bathing suits."
This suit comes in 14 colors.
Milumia Women Sexy Floral Ring Linked Bandeau Bikini Set
"This has that floral, 70s vibe. I absolutely love the front of this one. I like the way there's a disc kind of in it. The bottom is very cheeky. I like a strapless bathing suit because it's just really good to get super tan. This has inserts in the front, but you can take them out. This one is so cute. This is the perfect bathing suit to tan in."
This set comes in three prints.
Soly Hux Women's Metallic Halter Top Two Piece Swimsuit Tie Side Triangle Bikini
"I feel like every summer I have to do something that's themed, like some type of themed party. On the Fourth of July when everyone is wearing red, white, and blue, I don't really do that. I either wear silver or gold. I feel like it looks like a firework. I wore this metallic bathing suit last summer. It's just a regular string bikini. It has inserts in the top, but you can take them out."
This suit comes in 112 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaimisord Women's Two Piece Pearls Sparkly Swimsuit
"I thought this was the perfect bathing suit for a bachelorette party. It has little pearls all over the top and then the bottoms have pearls right where it ties around your waist. It's so cute. I think it's cute if you're the bride. I love this in the summer too. I love the pearl detail."
This suit also comes in pink.
Zaful Women's Floral Print Cinched Tie Cami Bandeau Bikini Set
"I added this in because I was seeing online that people were wearing suits like this, but they were so expensive. It's a great Sunday afternoon bathing suit. It's cute. It's very girly. The bottoms on these are very small."
This suit comes in 37 colors.
Milumia Women's 2 Piece One Shoulder Bikini Set
"This is my favorite black bathing suit. It's a great dupe of another suit that I love, but it's like half the price. It's one shoulder and it has a big disc. How cute is that? I love it. I'm a big black bathing suit person. I'm the most comfortable when I'm wearing black. It's very trendy, very cute. It's a cheeky bottom, not as much coverage as other bathing suits. It gives me pool party vibes. It's definitely one of my favorites."
This suit also comes in red and bright blue.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
"This is another one of my favorite black bathing suits because it does have a full-coverage bottom. It's a little bit high-waisted. If you love the bottoms, order this bathing suit and you can switch out for any top you want. I love the top that it comes with though. I love the one-shoulder. I've had this bathing suit for three summers. It always gets packed. It's a bathing suit I just feel very comfortable in."
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This bathing suit was also recommended by Kate Upton and Olivia Culpo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.
Qinsen Womens One Shoulder Cutout Ruched Back High Cut Monokini
"This is a black one-piece bathing suit. It has adjustable straps, which I really love. There aren't a lot of bathing suits with adjustable straps, which is kind of annoying. It does have padding, but you can take it out. It has a little circular disc. It's cut out a little bit at the stomach, but not that much. It has ruching on the back and the front. If you are self-conscious of your lower stomach area, the ruching is really good. I really like this one. I also like the silver in the disc. It's easy to pair a really cute bag or black sunglasses with it. You can take the straps and do them however you want."
This suit comes in 14 colors.
Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini Sets
"This green suit is a simple bathing suit. I also have this bathing suit in black. It's great. It's just your simple everyday bathing suit, you're go-to. The bottom gives medium coverage at the back. The top has adjustable straps. This comes in a thousand colors. It's one of my favorites because it is so comfortable. It has removable pads. I love the dark green. I think this looks great in the summer."
This suit comes in 27 colors and it has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilosy Sexy Cutout One Shoulder Bikini High Cut- Set of 2
"This strap goes all the way to the older shoulder. It's one-shoulder, which I love, and that's also a really good trend. Even if you don't love the top, the bottom could be your go-to bottoms with other tops, especially if you get this in black or white."
This suit comes in 31 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
SheIn Women's Smocked Bikini
"This is another brown bathing suit that I love. This is a string bottom with ruching all over. How cute. You can wear the top strapless if you want or you can wear it around your neck. I like when bathing suits give you the option."
This suit comes in 9 colors.
Lilosy Sexy Tie Criss Cross Plunge One Piece
"This is a true, true one-piece. I like this one because it's open back, which I love. The straps are so long, so it gives you the option to tie it however you want. I love this color. This comes in a lot of other colors. I like that it dips a little bit in the front. It's a classic one-piece. It has pads that you can take out."
This suit comes in 36 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Paige DeSorbo Cover-Up Picks
Jumppmile Women's Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve See Through Swimwear Bikini Cover Up Dress
"Other than a white button-up, this is my favorite cover-up. I know it's long sleeves, but it's fully sheer. I have had this style cover-up for like 10 years. I've always loved this style cover-up because I love how you can see your suit through it. I feel like you can do any bathing suit with this cover-up because it's white. I don't mind the long sleeves. You're not so hot because it's long sleeves. It comes in other colors."
Buttzo Women’s Cotton Beachwear Cover Up Tops
"This is the go-to, linen, white button-up. I like these buttons because they kind of look like seashells. They're just beachy. I think a linen cover-up looks beachier. I love that it's a little longer in the back than it is in the front. I got a size small, but feel free to size up. These can never be too big on you. These are true to size though. If you want more of an oversized look, size up. You can throw this on with denim shorts too. That's a very easy outfit."
This top comes in 6 colors and it has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo Sunglasses Picks
Joox Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
"These are a perfect match for the brown bathing suit. These are very tinted."
These aviators come in 13 colors and they have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Retro 90s Rectangle Sunglasses
"I'm absolutely obsessed with these big, thick green sunglasses. I love them with a white bathing suit. I love this chartreuse color and I love the square."
There are 13 colors to choose from.
Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
"These white sunglasses are very cat eye. I feel like I wore them a lot more a couple years ago, but with a specific bathing suit style, these look very cute. Very 50s."
These sunglasses come in 9 colors and they have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo Summer Bag Picks
YYW Summer Rattan Bag
"I think brown bathing suits go really well with bags that are like this. It matches so well. I would wear this going out to make an outfit more summery." Rattan bags are always on-trend for summer.
Teeya Straw Crossbody Bag
"This bag is a go-to for the beach. Any bag like this honestly is my favorite. I have like four of them because I love them."
This bag comes in 8 colors.
Generic Macrame Aqua Tote Water Bottle Holder Carrier
"I thought this was really cute. I feel like everybody has those water bottles we are refilling and it's almost like a fashion statement. This bag is really cute to bring to the beach. Would it fit a wine bottle? Could this be a cute way to gift someone wine?"
Paige DeSorbo Self-Tanner Picks
Loving Tan 2 Hour Express Deluxe Bronzing Mousse - Medium
"I have done a lot of research on self-tanners because I love to just spray tan myself. My favorite self-tanner is Loving Tan. I get the 2 Hour Express."
This tanner has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comfy Package Disposable Black Nitrile Gloves- 100 Pack
"I saw on TikTok that girls were applying self-tanner, not with the tan mitt. They were using latex gloves. They say you use a lot less product because it's sticking into the mitt."
Paige DeSorbo Summer Makeup and Skincare Picks
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
"The tinted moisturizer that I use has SPF in it. I'm obsessed with this from Ilia. It's in a white bottle."
Paige included this in her roundup of summer beauty must-haves. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
"I love the Supergoop! sunscreen. The one in the white and yellow bottle. In the morning, I wash my face, put on my face lotion, and then put on my SPF then. I also have SPF in my makeup."
This sunscreen has 7,300+ 5-star reviews. This has also been recommended by Nina Dobrev, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, and Real Housewives of Dallas alum Dr. Tiffany Moon.
Paige DeSorbo Summer Loungewear Picks
DeFacto Workout Training Knitted Crop Tank
"I love this look for the summer. I love a gym short with a matching tiny little tank. This is sweatpant material. The shorts and the top have writing on them. I feel like this looks a lot more expensive than this actually is. This is what I'm gonna wear back at the house after the beach. This comes in other colors too. You can wear them as separates too."
This top and shorts come in five colors.
Automet Womens Sweat Shorts
"These are white sweat shorts. They're super comfortable. They have pockets. They're just good to have post-beach."
These shorts come in 28 colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X, and they have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Women’s Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets
"I love putting on a cozy sweatshirt in the summer. This is a thin material. It doesn't have fleece inside to make you hot. It's more like a terry cloth inside. It has matching shorts with pockets. It's just the perfect thing to pack. I absolutely love the feeling of this."
This set comes in 13 colors.
Avanova Women's Pajama Set
"This is a pajama set. It's a really cute set, which I feel is really cute to pack on vacation. This top has adjustable straps and it comes in other colors."
This set comes in 9 colors.
