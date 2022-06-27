Mindy Kaling Explains Why There Isn't One Lead on The Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch : "Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Gushes Over Mindy Kaling

The Sex Lives of College Girls is more than just an eyebrow-raising name.

The HBO Max series provides a comedic look at the lives of four female freshmen—played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott—at the fictional Essex College as they experience everything from first UTIs to illicit affairs. And while the series touches on dramatic elements, too, there is plenty of warmth and laughter driving the narrative.

Why is that? Well, according to co-creator Mindy Kaling, she wanted the show to be different from the college-centric series of her youth.

"When I was growing up, if I saw a show with young people, they were either dramas," Mindy told E! News, "or shows where the women were the girlfriend."

You won't find that on The Sex Lives of College Girls, as all four ladies are the leads. "They do crazy stuff and they make big mistakes," she said of her main characters, "but they feel real."

