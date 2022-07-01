Your July Taroscopes

Cancer, It's Time to Manifest Your Dreams

Your July Taroscopes Are Here: Cancer, It's the Month to Manifest Your Dreams

Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader Angie Banicki offers guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign this month.

By Angie Banicki Jul 01, 2022
Welcome to your July taroscope from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Keep reading for your July 2022 taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Influence: Strength

Music: "Want Want" by Maggie Rogers, "Don't Walk Away" by Łaszewo, "Classic (feat. POWERS)" by The Knocks

Whoa, magical manifester Cancer! This is the opening for you: What do you want? The universe is opening up and dumping your desires right in front of you, so watch your thoughts. Keep it clean or, rather, positive and CLEAR. The signs are coming to show you how powerful this is. 

Don't waste this energy for opportunity and keep it moving—whatever that means to you! Travel? Running? Working out? The energy wants to go-go-go now.  If there is anything you aren't clear on, especially with your career, know that this month's energy is bringing you answers and advice. Don't be afraid to talk about what you're still unsure of and let those around you help you find clarity. It's that simple. 

Know that you are about to become more aware of how your actions are affecting those around you. Your work has impact in ways that you may not always see, but this month the heartfelt responses will help you know your magic!

Final Note: "Your struggle is your strength. If you can resist becoming negative, bitter or hopeless, in time, your struggles will give you everything."  —Bryant McGill

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: 6 of Pentacles

Music: "Earth Groove" by Vijay & Sofia Zlatko, "Highest Building (feat. Oklou)" by Flume, "Just What I Needed" by The Cars

When we meet our challenges with compassion, we create faster transformation. There's work you've been doing on your envy, Leo, so let's get curious as to why. What if you could see what you are envious about and laugh and say, "Oh heart, be patient." This lesson is trickier for you because you are always the bright, flamboyant fun one everyone else wants to see adventuring and bringing levity to their lives. But no need to forget who you are as you let go of this challenge. 

Play with giving and receiving this month. Are you the one always giving to everyone? Maybe this time let yourself really receive when something is offered. Or perhaps you need to just give away more of your smiles and joy, and then let yourself feel that reflected back at you from those who are basking in your light.

Final Note: "Within your heart Keep one still, secret spot where dreams may go, And sheltered so, May thrive and grow Where doubt and fear are not. O keep a place apart, Within your heart, For little dreams to go."  —Louise Driscoll

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 21)

Influence: 10 of Pentacles

Music: "Bounce Back" by Big Sean, "My Witch" by Moderator, "No Pause" by Girl Talk

You are the conqueror of creativity this month, Virgo. Yet at the same time, you are conquering the love of those most important to you, so don't be afraid to have both! Plan a fun weekend with your family this month, perhaps a trip, or even just a meal where you can connect to the hearts that make up your foundation, which is feeding your soul more than ever before. You may even feel their support in other ways, financially or regarding your career. Lean into this support. Some of you may even feel guidance from your family on the other side. Notice the signs from wherever they may come. 

This month is your time to create that vision board. Make your master plan. Notice in the past where you may have held yourself back and shift that resistance into forward momentum. For example, maybe you've been too organized or too much of a perfectionist in the past, but this new plan allows for a creative messiness that opens up nothing but possibility for you.

Final Note: "If I have been of service, if I have glimpsed more of the nature and essence of ultimate good, if I am inspired to reach wider horizons of thought and action, if I am at peace with myself, it has been a successful day."  —Alex Noble

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 22)

Influence: The Chariot

Music: "Little Bitty Pretty One" by Thurston Harris, "Hope – Parra For Cuva Remix" by Max Cooper, "Blue World" by Mac Miller

Wow, Libra, a special essence of elegant grace is enlightening your presence this month. Will you accept this ease in beauty? You can let of your old self who pushed, judged and compared. This new you will feel brighter and more aligned to your soul with such grace, it may be hard to believe you didn't have to work for it. There could be a part of you that is sad to have to let go of this old self—and that's OK, too. Let yourself remember as you let go and embrace this new way of being.  

If you are reading this, I imagine you know what I mean about this old self who pushed and strived for greatness, so to hear there is a letting go should bring some relief also. It's time to settle into a more balanced way of life. Let July be the month to show you how you can more easily live in this balanced state. There is an element of travel that is going to help you find more of this balance, so don't be afraid to take more days off. That's all!

Final Note: "You become. It takes a long time. That's why it doesn't happen often to people who break easily or have sharp edges or who have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because you are Real. You can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand. —The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: The Moon

Music: "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" by The Beatles, "Grandma's Hands" by Bill Withers, "Good Disease" by Aim

Your mystical soul wants to connect you more deeply to the moon, to the unknown, to the unconscious. This is deep spiritual growth, Scorpio, which is the greatest kind of growth. Get ready to go soul-searching and awareness-diving to deeper and darker places than you've gone before. The result of this dive is a stronger connection to your roots, to your most important relationships. 

The emotions ache, but in that aching is the most beautiful feeling of knowing. Sometimes this kind of knowing can be scary while also thrilling. You are discovering new layers of yourself and the need to live authentically in what you uncover. Your heart is bursting, feeling more love than it's had the ability to feel in the past. Honor that heart. You are so loveable. Honor the most authentic parts of yourself and honor the old parts that you may have to say goodbye to.

Final Note: "The grace of God means something like: Here is your life. You might never have been, but you are because the party wouldn't have been complete without. Here is the world. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Don't be afraid. I am with you. Nothing can ever separate us. It's for you I created the universe. I love you. There's only one catch. Like any other gift, the gift of grace can be yours only if you'll reach out and take it. Maybe being able to reach out and take it is a gift too."  —Frederick Buechner

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Influence: Justice

Music: "A Fool in Love" by Ike & Tina Turner, "STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI, "I Saw the Light" by Todd Rundgren

Peace, family, contentment. For Sagittarius, July is about leaning into family, leaning into friends, celebrating love. Weddings, births, family reunions. Time spent with children feels more rewarding than ever. Let the little ones infuse you with their joy and innocence. Revel in all these simple, beautiful moments.  

If there are any legal matters, contracts or cases hanging over you, this is the month to have rights wronged. Karma plays out, life lessons reveal themselves. Settle your debts, receive your rewards. Learn from your past mistakes. There is a layer of suffering you are releasing now and don't be afraid to grieve the past as you wait to see how your future will appear. Go read The Smell of Rain on Dust by Martín Prechtel if you need help processing this old grief.

Final Note: "Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all." —Emily Dickenson

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Influence: The Devil

Music: "Regresa a Mí" by Il Divo, "Last Last" by Burna Boy, "Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg, "deep end" by Fousheé

This a month of blessings, Cappy. And usually with the blessing comes a clearing. You may be saying goodbye to something so you can be more aligned with who you can be. It's time to connect more to what really matters. July is going to remind you what counts. What burden have you been carrying, hiding, or perhaps not even seeing within yourself?  This month is going to help rip the Band-Aid off so you can heal and move forward in the direction you know you really want to be going in.

You've probably been feeling this shift coming, and what you've been noticing is a big yes for you. It's time to enjoy it all even more!

Final Note: "When you know that you're capable of dealing with whatever comes, you have the only security the world has to offer." —Harry Browne

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: 9 of Cups

Music: "Doing Our Thing with Pride" by Al-Dos Band, "Nails, Hair, Lips, Heels" by Todrick Hall, "Candy Girl" by Parov Stelar

Your heart is bursting this month, Aquarius. BIG HAPPY ENERGY is shooting out of you, and we all need you to sprinkle this on the world. You have been navigating deeper, darker waters and this month feels like the biggest gift from the universe for all your hard work. Your heart has been heard and your gifts are on the way. Don't be afraid to get out there and let the gifts show up for you. 

Get your hair done and hit the town! Go dancing! Single? Let a mutual friend set you up. Go play and let your heart pull love to you. Coupled? Watch your partner shower you with more fun, more love, more support. You deserve it. If you believe in angels or connect to your spiritual guides, don't be surprised if they show you the magic. Follow and believe!

Final Note: "Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God."  —Leo Buscaglia

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: The Star

Music: "Goodbye Stranger" by Supertramp, "The Greatest" by Cat Power, "I Get Up" by The Teskey Brothers

Time to speed up your emotional journey, Pisces, it's time. Forward movement is imminent. Get ready to feel a flood of emotions: love, passion, joy, and maybe even some grief and sadness. There is so much happening at once and it is all for you. You've been working on yourself, advancing your healing, trying to shift—and now the answers can come, the healing can feel complete, more love can enter. There is a rising in your heart. Optimism and hope for the future are in the floorboards of your home, holding you, energizing you, reminding you that you are ready for what is coming. This month is your initiation. Remember, as you feel all these emotions, that this is your gateway to a more heart-centered life. You are ready for this rite of passage.

Final Note: "Become aware that there no accidents in our intelligent universe. Realize that everything that shows up in your life has something to teach you. Appreciate everyone and everything in your life." — Wayne Dyer

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Influence: The Sun

Music: "Still Trying" by Nathaniel Rateliff, "30 De Marzo" by Rodrigo y Gabriela, "El Layali" by Barry Can't Swim 

This is your month to plug into your power, Aries.  You have this energy running through you and, as soon as you connect with that outlet, you can brighten the world.  So, the first question you may be asking yourself is, where is my outlet? You'll find it. Remember what lights you up and brings you to life. Buy yourself flowers or a new plant. Sit down with some beautiful music and let your writing flow. Connect to your power source and watch the world around you respond. 

If you've got a creative project you've been sitting on, this is the month to dip into it. But don't forget that you need to get plugged into you first.  When you're struggling, refuel with pleasure. The Sun being your card, you really do get charged from vitamin D, so try and soak up your 10 minutes of sunlight every day if you can.

Final Note: "But there is suffering in life, and there are defeats. No one can avoid them. But it's better to lose some of the battles in the struggles for your dreams than to be defeated without ever knowing what you're fighting for."  —Paolo Coelho

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: 4 of Cups

Music: "Pray for Me (Amapiano Edition)" by Pesukone, "Alpha Zulu" by Phoenix, "Flood" by Mōnki Bznzz, "The Great Divide" by Luke Combs

Are you isolating out of fear or necessary self-care, Taurus? It feels like the moment to pull you from your cocoon, but only you can decide. In the meantime, your energy is coming back, your dreams are becoming clearer, your emotions are coming up and out, and your growth is 100-percent assured. In fact, you're about to burst forth like a flood. Think of yourself as an overwhelming splash of energy washing over everyone in your path. Show up and bring it. No holding back. 

Let your full self be felt in your community, in your work, in your play. This may require you to face some old fears, maybe even some you didn't know you've been holding onto. When you feel bored or lonely, do something that scares you or is otherwise outside your comfort zone. I promise you'll be rewarded this month.

 Final Note: "Be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy."  —Max Ehrmann

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Influence: King of Pentacles

Music: "Downtown" by Godford, "where we are (acoustic)" by The Lumineers, "Toxic Lover" by Parov Stelar, "Can You Get To That" by Funkadelic

July is a big fat YES for you, Gemini. There is an energy here that will make you feel as though you've never known yourself more. That certainty and groundedness you've been yearning for as to who you are and what you can accomplish is finally here. You've crossed the bridge into the next realm, your next phase of existence. Financially, you can enjoy being where you are. You may even be advising or supporting others with your vision and confidence. Don't be afraid to be a leader in your work and community. 

There is a lot of fear in the world now, but you know what you can attain. Even though not everything in your life may have clarity and certainty, your certainty in yourself is what will guide you through unknown terrain with a newfound solidity. And if you feel your heart playing games with you, work on bringing this clarity into your relationships. Know who you are and be patient with those you love to reflect that back to you. Your loving heart will be practicing patience on a whole new level now. Can you get there?

Final Note: "How simple it is to see that we can only be happy now, and there will never be a time when it is not now."  —Gerald Jampolsky

