Best 4th of July 2022 Furniture & Home Sales: Score $3 West Elm Deals, 70% Off Pottery Barn & More

If you've been wanting to update your home for summer, Fourth of July weekend is one of the best times of the year to shop anything and everything home. In fact, several big brands and retailers are having major clearance sales for the holiday, you're sure to find a great deal on something you love. Wondering which home and furniture sales are worth shopping this Fourth of July? We've got you covered.

One sale you definitely don't want to miss is Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale, which has discounts up to 70% off thousands of items. There are outdoor furniture deals with $1,000 savings, as well as cocktail glasses that are on sale for as low as $2. In addition to that, Pottery Barn Teen also has warehouse clearance deals where beddings, furniture, lounge chairs and more are up to 70% off. You don't want to pass those deals up!

Another big Fourth of July home sale that's definitely worth shopping is West Elm's Warehouse Sale where everything included is up to 70% off. If you're looking for budget-friendly pieces, they even have a section full of under $20 deals you'll want to check out ASAP.

We've rounded up some of the best Fourth of July home sales for 2022. Check those out below.