What to Expect From Succession Season 4

Waystar Royco is back open for business.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of HBO's Succession has begun production, the network announced June 27.

While we wait with bated breath about the uncertain future of the Roy siblings and whatever fate awaits Tom (Matthew Mcfadyen), HBO has revealed some details about what we can expect from the upcoming 10 episodes.

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer," according to the network. "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed."

Existential angst? Familial division? Sounds like Succession to us!

The network also promised that "a power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The much-heralded ensemble cast featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Nicholas Braun will all return with new additions set to be announced at a later date.