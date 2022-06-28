These 16 Skorts Will Be Trending All Summer Long: Free People, Lululemon, Alo, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The temperatures are rising and so are the hemlines. If you love the look of a mini skirt for summer, but you just don't want to overthink every single movement to avoid an accidental wardrobe malfunction, you need to get in on the skort trend. Yes, skorts are very much a thing in 2022. You get the fashionable aesthetic of a mini skirt and the practicality of shorts. What's not to love?

Whether you love a sporty, tennis-inspired ensemble or if you want to dress up a bit more, there are great skorts to accommodate every aesthetic and occasion.