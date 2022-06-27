Nordstrom 4th of July 2022 Deals: Score Up to 81% Off Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Free People & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fourth of July weekend is here and so are the sales! Whether you're looking to fill your closet with chic new clothes for summer or you want to get your home guest ready for summer entertaining, Nordstrom has everything you need and more from all the best brands like Tory Burch, Free People, Le Creuset, and Good American.
If you're a frequent Nordstrom shopper, you're probably waiting for their big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to arrive on July 15. Truth be told, so are we! But the good news is, you don't have to wait to find an amazing deal. Nordstrom put out a ton of new discounts ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, and you can score deals up to 81% off right now.
Best part is, Nordstrom offers free and fast shipping, so you could order something today and get your item before the holiday weekend. For instance, if you're throwing a pool party or hitting the beach, you can snag an adorable Sunnylife float or inflatable pool for 40% off, and get it in a few days.
There are so many deals available right now, we highly recommend shopping today. With Nordstrom, items tend to sell out fast and you don't want to miss out on something you love. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Nordstrom right now. Check those out below.
The Best 4th of July Deals at Nordstrom
ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse
This pretty smocked top from ASTR the Label is a cute, versatile piece for summer. One reviewer loved it so much, they bought it on multiple colors. As they wrote, "Love! Usually a medium, but was able to get a small because of the stretch. If you're on the fence, go for it! You will not be disappointed. There is a reason it keeps selling out." There are six colors to available, but the black and white will score you the best deal.
Halogen Bias Cut A-Line Skirt
This flowy a-line skirt from Halogen is perfect for every season. It's originally $59, but it's on sale for $12. We'd snap this up while it's still in stock!
ASTR the Label Ruffle Floral Keyhole Crop Top
Looking for the perfect summer date night top? We've got what you're looking for right here. Nordstrom shoppers say it's super flattering and cute. One reviewer loved the boning as it gives the top a "flattering corset-like shape." There are three colors to choose from and it's on sale for $39.
Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Eyeliner Pencil
This top-rated eyeliner from Clinique features a long-wearing formula and comes in 10 shades. It's an eyeliner that numerous Nordstrom shoppers highly recommend. In fact one wrote, "Over the years, I've tried many other higher-end liners (YSL, Laura Mercier, Dior, and Chanel), but I always end up coming back to Clinique Quickliner. The first time I purchased this eyeliner was over 15 years ago, and I remember thinking how much I liked the way it smoothed on without me having to tug or pull on my lid. It's still the same. I also love that it stays in place all day, with no transfer. I would definitely recommend this eyeliner to anybody looking for a cost-effective, professional looking liner!"
Best part is, it's on sale now for $14.
Katie May Collette Strapless Gown
A sexy and sleek $300 dress for less than $75? That's a deal you can't miss.
BP. Retro Oversize Cotton Blend Cardigan
This cool, retro-inspired cardigan is lightweight, making it perfect for cooler summer evenings. Best part is, it's originally $69, but you can get it on sale for $20.
Free People Cerine Ruched Cotton Skirt
Throw on a cute tank or crop top and you'll have the perfect summer outfit. Right now, this chic ruched skirt from Free People is on sale for $59.
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
This stunning jumpsuit comes in seven gorgeous colors. Shoppers say it has a nice flattering fit, and one even said they get an endless amount of compliments.
Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Slide Sandal
The simple and chic Sawyer Slide Sandal from Stuart Weitzman comes in four colors, all of which are on sale now for 40% off. Not only are these sandals stylish, Nordstrom shoppers say they're comfy to wear as well. As one wrote, "These are adorable. The sole is jelly and the straps are a good quality patent. I got these in black, periwinkle, and pink. They are comfortable and a great casual sandal. I have a slightly wide foot and the straps fit fine."
Madewell Stone Collection Friendship Bracelet Set
For just under $11, you can give one of these cute Madewell friendship bracelets to your friend and keep one for yourself.
Tory Burch Shower Slide Sandal
Give your basic shower slides a chic designer upgrade with these sandals from Tory Burch. According to one shopper, these sandals feel like you're walking on air. They're originally $158, but you can snag a pair for as low as $95.
BP. Canvas Tote
This colorful canvas tote can fit everything you need for a beach day. There are several patterns to choose from, and you can get it today for as low as $8.
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
For a limited time only, you can snag this highly versatile Le Creuset dutch oven for over $100 off. It's extra deep, so you'll reduce the chance of splatters and boil overs you'll have to clean later. Plus, you can make anything in it from soups and stews to fried chicken.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
Create a gorgeous golden look with Urban Decay's Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette. It features 12 shadows in shimmer, metallic and matte finishes, and it's on sale for $24. Urban Decay is known for their smooth, highly pigmented eyeshadows, so you're getting a really great deal on a quality product here.
Nordstrom Moonlight Easy Pajamas
Keep comfy and cool all summer long (and beyond!) in sleepwear that "fits like a dream." This pj set comes in five colors, including this pretty pink camelia. It's originally $59, but you can get it on sale today for just $32.
Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandal
These cute and comfy slides from Sam Edelman come in a variety of colors. They're originally $120, but you can snag a pair for $75.
Free People Cleo Print Faux Wrap Cotton Miniskirt
You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in this lightweight cotton miniskirt from Free People. It's listed at $88, but you can get it on sale now for $26.
Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set
Need new sheets? This $119 king sheet set in the color rust leaf is on sale today for $48. According to one reviewer, it keeps you cool and comfortable all night.
Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress
This easy, breezy woven maxi dress will be your favorite dress for summer. It comes in eight colors including several bold and bright options that are perfect for the season. You can add it to your summer wardrobe for $23.
