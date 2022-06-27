How The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Finding the Positive in Every Step of Her Breast Cancer Journey

Cancer can't scare Clea Shearer.
Back in April, the professional organizer announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, the 40-year-old has found a whole new purpose in using her platform to educate women about the importance of early detection.
"Prioritizing our health is just something that traditionally, a lot of women, at least myself, just don't do," Clea exclusively shared with E! News. "We're busy and it's a really inconvenient truth to find something in your body such as cancer. The more we dial in and focus in on what our bodies are telling us, the better."
After discovering two lumps during a routine self-exam in February, Clea said she fought for a mammogram and an ultrasound. Despite no family history, an emergency triple biopsy confirmed she had two tumors measuring one centimeter each.
After sharing her story, Clea has been comforted knowing she is not alone in her cancer battle. "I need to listen to my body," she said. "So many people are now on that same journey and we're doing it together."
Two months after getting a double mastectomy, Clea continues to receive chemotherapy treatments. While some days are harder than others, The Home Edit team member said she tries to stay focused on the positive and her future.
"It is something that is difficult to experience and difficult to go through but mentally, I know that every side effect I feel is just a result of this life saving medication working," she said. "I know that I might appear sick or feel sick on a lot of days, but it's not actually being sick. It's actually getting stronger and being healthier. Mentally I know that and I slug through the bad days."
And even if she feels weak, Clea always believes what's to come will be better. "The good days are honestly great. I feel like myself," Clea said. "It's almost exhilarating. It's like when you wake up after being sick from the flu and that very first day you're like, ‘I feel great. I feel amazing.'"
She added, "Overall it's not easy, but it's absolutely manageable and it's saving my life. I'm grateful for it."
Clea is also grateful to have her co-worker and friend Joanna Teplin by her side. The pair recently partnered with Nature Made for a wellness line called Wellblends, focused on stress, sleep and immune system support.
"The Nature Made brand is at the helm of every vitamin we take in our lives," Clea said. "To have this kind of perfect system in place that so falls in line with the systems that we produce in people's homes, it was just a perfect no brainer."
Joanna added, "It's just been a dream partnership. And those are the three things that we are always, and I think so many people our age and otherwise, struggle with."