How The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Finding the Positive in Every Step of Her Breast Cancer Journey

Cancer can't scare Clea Shearer.

Back in April, the professional organizer announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, the 40-year-old has found a whole new purpose in using her platform to educate women about the importance of early detection.

"Prioritizing our health is just something that traditionally, a lot of women, at least myself, just don't do," Clea exclusively shared with E! News. "We're busy and it's a really inconvenient truth to find something in your body such as cancer. The more we dial in and focus in on what our bodies are telling us, the better."

After discovering two lumps during a routine self-exam in February, Clea said she fought for a mammogram and an ultrasound. Despite no family history, an emergency triple biopsy confirmed she had two tumors measuring one centimeter each.

After sharing her story, Clea has been comforted knowing she is not alone in her cancer battle. "I need to listen to my body," she said. "So many people are now on that same journey and we're doing it together."